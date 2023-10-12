Mibet has developed a new solar carport with a waterproof design, allowing the deployment of framed and unframed solar panels with tilt angles ranging from 5 degrees to 15 degrees, in either portrait or landscape configurations.Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has introduced the MRac Waterproof solar carport solution, featuring a patented waterproof design to ensure excellent water resistance. The "MRac Waterproof" design ensures waterproofing through its inherent structure, using surface-component structures for drainage. The upper rail support components are secured by side pressure ...

