Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
WKN: A3DN6R | ISIN: EE3100096884
Lang & Schwarz
12.10.23
11:09 Uhr
0,586 Euro
+0,027
+4,83 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2023 | 10:46
77 Leser
REMINDER: VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER OFFER OF KONNA OÜ TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CLEVON AS FOR THE TAKEOVER OF CLEVON AS SHARES

The voluntary offer of Konna OÜ debt obligations (ISIN code EE3300003698) to
Clevon AS shareholders for the takeover of Clevon AS shares began on October 2,
2023 at 10:00 a.m. 

In order to participate in the voluntary offer, it is possible to send
instructions for subscription until October 13, 2023 at 15:00 p.m. 

As part of the Offer, the Konna OÜ proposes to Clevon AS shareholders, who wish
to transfer Clevon AS shares to Konna OÜ at a price of EUR 0.90 per share
payable in accordance with the unsecured and interest-free debt obligation.
Konna OÜ will transfer the debt obligations to Clevon AS shareholders who
subscribe to the offer, which will be redeemed the latest on 30.10.2026. 

Clevon AS shares will be exchanged for the Konna OÜ debt obligations with a
ratio of 1:1. 

We note that according to the offer information document, Konna OÜ still has
the right to extend the offer period by up to four weeks based on a unilateral
decision until the end of the offer period. 

More information about Clevon Investors AS offer can be found:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=be6d3a585f0652d24966b0586cb9e248a&lang=e
n. 

Arno Kütt

Konna OÜ management board member

arno.kutt@clevon.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
