REMINDER: VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER OFFER OF CLEVON INVESTORS AS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CLEVON AS FOR THE TAKEOVER OF CLEVON AS SHARES

The voluntary offer of Clevon Investors AS shares (ISIN code EE3100147497) to Clevon AS shareholders for the takeover of Clevon AS shares began on October 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. In order to participate in the voluntary offer, it is possible to send instructions for subscription until October 13, 2023 at 15:00 p.m. As part of the Offer, Clevon Investors AS proposes to Clevon AS's shareholders to exchange their Clevon AS shares for the Clevon Investors AS's shares with the exchange ratio of 1:1, which in economic terms will take place by making a non-monetary contribution in the form of Clevon AS shares into the Clevon Investors AS's share capital via AS LHV Pank. We note that according to the offer information document, Clevon Investors AS still has the right to extend the offer period by up to four weeks based on a unilateral decision until the end of the offer period. More information about Clevon Investors AS offer can be found: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b258fd246e62fd59a63d82025cbcbaca2&lang=e n Arno Kütt Clevon Investors AS chairman of the management board arno.kutt@clevon.com