Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
CLEVON AS
Lang & Schwarz
12.10.23
11:09 Uhr
0,586 Euro
+0,027
+4,83 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2023 | 10:46
76 Leser
REMINDER: VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER OFFER OF CLEVON INVESTORS AS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CLEVON AS FOR THE TAKEOVER OF CLEVON AS SHARES

The voluntary offer of Clevon Investors AS shares (ISIN code EE3100147497) to
Clevon AS shareholders for the takeover of Clevon AS shares began on October 2,
2023 at 10:00 a.m. 

In order to participate in the voluntary offer, it is possible to send
instructions for subscription until October 13, 2023 at 15:00 p.m. 

As part of the Offer, Clevon Investors AS proposes to Clevon AS's shareholders
to exchange their Clevon AS shares for the Clevon Investors AS's shares with
the exchange ratio of 1:1, which in economic terms will take place by making a
non-monetary contribution in the form of Clevon AS shares into the Clevon
Investors AS's share capital via AS LHV Pank. 

We note that according to the offer information document, Clevon Investors AS
still has the right to extend the offer period by up to four weeks based on a
unilateral decision until the end of the offer period. 

More information about Clevon Investors AS offer can be found:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b258fd246e62fd59a63d82025cbcbaca2&lang=e
n 



Arno Kütt

Clevon Investors AS chairman of the management board

arno.kutt@clevon.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
