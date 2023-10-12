Scientists in Spain tested PV modules under partial shading conditions, aiming to better understand the formation of performance-damaging hotspots. The study reveals a potential issue particularly affecting half-cell and bifacial modules, which may cause accelerated performance loss and is not covered by current testing/certification standards.Cutting silicon cells in half, and making them able to generate electricity from sunlight hitting both sides, are two innovations that brought the possibility of increased energy yield at little extra production cost. Consequently, both of these have grown ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...