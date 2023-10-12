Netcracker's Chairman and CEO, Andrew Feinberg, to Present Main Stage Keynote on the Importance of Data and AI to the Telecommunications Industry at Dubai Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in a number of high-profile activities including a main stage keynote given by Chairman and CEO, Andrew Feinberg during GITEX Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre next week.

Netcracker will exhibit in Hall 21, Stand H21-A20 where attendees can see the recently launched Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution and experience the TM Forum Catalyst, "Closing the Metaverse Chasm: Monetizing the Ecosystem," which won the Best Moonshot Catalyst The Web3/Metaverse Challenge award at DTW23 last month.

Netcracker will also have executives available to discuss key issues such as the real-world benefits of digital transformation, how to quickly adapt to current and future business requirements and what CSPs can do to transform into self-sufficient techcos.

Feinberg will present his views on how data, analytics and AI will reshape the telecommunications industry and deliver knowledge, value and improved customer experiences to telecom operators around the world.

Keynote Presentation: Harnessing the Power of AI to Benefit Society

Tuesday, October 17 11:40 GST Hall 25, GITEX Global Main Stage

Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Netcracker and BostonGene

Moderator: Amanda Drury, Anchor, CNBC Australia

