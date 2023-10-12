World Federation of Neurology: Prestigious World Congress of Neurology Returns In-Person to Convene World-Class Researchers in Montreal

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) and the Canadian Neurological Society (CNS) will host the XXVI World Congress of Neurology (WCN) in Montreal, Canada, from October 15 to 19, 2023. WCN is a major, biennial conference where world-class neurologists and researchers gather to share the latest innovative research in the broad field of neurology. This year's WCN marks the first in-person conference since the COVID-19 pandemic, with thousands of attendees from around the world convening to learn from one another's research, exchange ideas and drive the field of neurology forward.

WCN creates a platform to share research breakthroughs and clinical experiences throughout the scientific community. For those unable to attend in-person this year, virtual access will also be available.

This year's Scientific Program will be organized around the theme, "brain health is our greatest wealth." Through a wide range of programming, including scientific sessions, teaching courses and plenary lectures, leading neurologists and global health experts will explore global neurological challenges, and researchers will share their unique insights and collaborate on central issues in neuroscience and brain research.

"Our world has been changing since our last virtual Congress in 2021. It is more important than ever to promote collaborative, cross-cultural research efforts that will establish a strong foundation for the future of global brain health," said Dr. Wolfgang Grisold, President, World Federation of Neurology. "After years of pandemic restrictions preventing us from gathering in person, we are excited to reconvene in Montreal with attendees from around the world and also a large virtual participation."

WCN 2023 will feature a diverse schedule of workshops, teaching courses, debate sessions, informal talks with WFN leadership and plenary lectures delivered by leading neurology experts discussing the latest developments in their fields. Some conference highlights include:

"The Global Importance of Diabetic Neuropathies," Eva Feldman, MD, PhD, James W. Albers Distinguished University Professor and Russell N. DeJong Professor of Neurology, University of Michigan, USA

Tarun Dua, MD, Unit Head, Brain Health Unit, World Health Organization, Switzerland

Hadi Manji, MD, Consultant Neurologist and Honorary Associate Professor, National Hospital for Neurology, UK

Kathy Oliver, Chair and Founding Co-Director, International Brain Tumour Alliance, UK

Valery Feigin, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology and Epidemiology, National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences, Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand

Anthony Lang, MD, Professor of Neurology, Jack Clark Chair for Parkinson's Disease Research and Lily Safra Chair in Movement Disorders, University of Toronto, Canada

Merit Cudkowicz, MD, Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital Neurology Service; Director, Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS, Massachusetts General Hospital; Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, USA

Huda Zoghbi, MD, Professor of Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine, USA

Satoshi Kuwabara, MD, Chair of Neurology, Chiba University Hospital, Japan

Liping Liu, MD, PhD, Director, Neurointensive Care Unit (NICU), Neurology and Stroke Center, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, China

Augustina Charway-Felli, MD, PhD, President, African Academy of Neurology, Ghana

Augustina Charway-Felli, MD, PhD, President, African Academy of Neurology, Ghana Live Press Conference - WCN leadership will speak about conference highlights, discuss the biggest stories from the event and answer questions.

WFN will also host a series of "Coffee Talks"-three interactive public conversations that feature the WHO, past WFN presidents and WFN education.

WCN is committed to fostering a global perspective in the field of neurology, recognizing that diverse health systems and neurological challenges around the world require collaborative efforts to advance better brain health for all.

"When we gather so many brilliant minds in one place, we increase the likelihood of breakthroughs in neurological research and create the opportunity for major scientific collaborations," said Dr. Guy Rouleau, President, XXVI World Congress of Neurology. "The World Congress of Neurology is one crucial way we further our mission of fostering quality neurology and brain health worldwide."

In addition to fostering the exchange of research and scientific knowledge, WCN prioritizes developing, encouraging and ensuring representation of the next generation of brilliant neurologists. Young neurologists from low to low-middle income countries are provided financial and educational support to attend the conference in person and contribute their voices to neurological research and development. For the first time, the young WFN neurologists will hold two sessions, based on their survey on worldwide training.

"The Canadian Neurological Society (CNS) is proud to be a part of this prestigious event, and we are committed to contributing to the global mission of improving brain health," said Dr. Stevn Peters, President of CNS. "When we join forces, we will drive research that will lead to treatments, prevention and cures for millions of people living with devastating neurological conditions," said Dr. Michael D. Hill, President, The Canadian Neurological Sciences Federation.

"Every breakthrough in research and every partnership formed brings us one step closer to transforming the lives of people impacted by neurological disorders."

Find updates on the latest news from WCN 2023, a full schedule and the list of plenary speakers here . Those interested in attending the conference can register to attend in-person or virtually here . Additional news releases will be distributed throughout the week. For media queries, please contact ryan@yakketyyak.com .

About the World Federation of Neurology

With support from its 123 Member Societies, the World Federation of Neurology fosters quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training, emphasizing under-resourced areas of the world. As a non-state actor in official relations, WFN supports the World Health Organization (WHO) efforts to give everyone an equal chance to live a healthy life. With Member Societies around the globe, WFN unites the world's neurologists to ensure quality neurology and advocate for people to have better brain health. Learn more about the World Federation of Neurology at wfneurology.org .

The Canadian Neurological Society (CNS)

The Canadian Neurological Society (CNS) is one of six National Specialty Societies overseen by the Canadian Neurological Sciences Federation (CNSF), a not-for-profit federation. CNS is dedicated to the management and prevention of neurologic conditions and diseases. CNS provides support to neuroscience professionals in Canada, especially members of the CNSF's Societies, through education, advocacy, membership services, and research promotion. CNS is committed to improving the well-being of children and adults with diseases, disorders, and injuries of the nervous system, as well as the prevention of these conditions. Learn more about CNS here .

