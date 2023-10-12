Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, announces upcoming investor events:

Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Shopify plans to announce financial results for its third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023, before markets open on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Shopify's management team will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify's website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Investor Day

Shopify will host an Investor Day for financial analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 in New York City starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. The event will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify's website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/.

The Investor Day will serve as a platform for Shopify's management team to offer a deeper understanding of our global unified commerce platform and product roadmap, expansion strategies, and market opportunities. We will not, as part of this session, be providing a detailed long-term financial model. The event will include presentations from Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tobi Lütke, President, Harley Finkelstein, Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Hoffmeister, and other members of the management team followed by live Q&A.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Carrie Gillard

Director, Investor Relations

ir@shopify.com

MEDIA:

Alex Lyons

Senior Lead, External Communications

press@shopify.com

SOURCE: Shopify

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183692