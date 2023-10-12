European Quantum Technologies Conference will gather ecosystem together for a 360-degree update on research breakthroughs, business-opportunity insights and connecting with key stakeholders

Energized by the growing momentum in Europe's quantum technology sector, stakeholders from across the quantum ecosystem will converge in Hannover Oct. 16-20 to hear the latest about research breakthroughs, funding, business launches and opportunities and the pathway to Europe's leadership in the global quantum industry.

"Quantum is a game-changer for Europe," said Dr. Gustav Kalbe, directorate-general for communication networks, content and technology at the European Commission. "EQTC 2023 is the platform to showcase Europe's expertise and leadership in the quantum field and the increasing interrelation and coordination among the multiple components of this promising, fast-growing sector."

A recent Quantum Flagship key-performance indicator survey, which measured 2022 progress towards the Flagship's 2030 goals, found noteworthy performance in various categories, including:

Quantum ecosystem venture-capital, seed funding and EU public investment increased 18.6 percent to €408 million from €344 in 2021, reaching 40.8 percent of the 2030 goal of €1 billion.

The ramp-up of quantum start-ups, spinoffs, incubators and accelerators, as well as public/private joint ventures in Europe, increased 20.25 percent to 95 in 2022, reaching 38 percent of the 2030 goal of 250.

"These results, and more that will be made public when our survey's reach expands, show Europe's quantum sector is vital, vibrant and focused on realistic goals established by Quantum Flagship," said Philippe Grangier, coordinator of the Quantum Flagship CSA QUCATS. "They also confirm progress in structuration throughout the sector that is required for it to grow holistically, as it supplements research with applications and solutions for industry.

"This edition of EQTC is designed to let Europe and the global quantum sector see and hear why Europe is a world leader in quantum," Grangier said. "The Quantum Flagship is now embedded within many other EU actionsto develop quantum science and technology, create quantum systems units, industry transfers and quantum infrastructures, while boosting applications and adoption by industry."

More about Quantum Flagship

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011591205/en/

Contacts:

Sarah-Lyle Dampoux

sldampoux@mahoneylyle.com

+33 6 74 93 23 47

Quantum Flagship Communications Office

Chaymae Senhaji

chaymae.senhaji@cea.fr