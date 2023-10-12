The "19th International Conference on Web Information Systems and Technologies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The objective of the International Conference on Web Information Systems and Technologies (WEBIST) is to unite a community of researchers, engineers, and practitioners who share a profound interest in the progressive technological developments and practical business implementations of web-based information systems.
The conference is structured around four primary tracks, each delving into distinct facets of Web Information Systems: Internet Technology, Web Intelligence and Semantic Web, Social Network Analytics, and HCI in Mobile Systems and Web Interfaces.
WEBIST places a firm emphasis on real-world applications, thus encouraging authors to illuminate the tangible advantages that Web Information Systems and Technologies offer not only in academic contexts but also within industries and service sectors.
The conference provides a platform for the exchange of insights and strategies for leveraging web-based information systems and technologies to address business challenges effectively.
Agenda:
AREA 1: INTERNET TECHNOLOGY
- Application, Research Project and Internet Technology
- Big Data and the Web
- Digitalization/ Digitization
- Internet of Things
- New Trends in Internet Technology
- Technical Infrastructures Supporting Web Applications
- Web Programming
- Web Security and Privacy, Cyber Criminality and Internet, Dark Web
- Web Services and Web Engineering
- Web Tools and Languages
- Application, Research Project and Service Based IS
- Methodologies for Services and Architecture
- Technical Infrastructure for Services
- Web Based Integration Technologies, Web Services, REST and CRUD Services
AREA 2: WEB INTELLIGENCE AND SEMANTIC WEB
- Applications, Research Projects and Web Intelligence
- Computational Intelligence on the Web
- Context, Adaptability and Web Intelligence
- Data Web Mining
- Deep Learning
- Linked Data, Big Data and Applications in Companies
- Natural Language Processing
- Web Information Filtering and Retrieval
- Big Data and Data Mining Methods for the Semantic Web
- Knowledge Graphs and Deep Semantics
- Knowledge Representation and Reasoning on the Web
- New Trends in Ontology Management and the Semantic Web
- Ontology Discovering, Modelling, Retrieving and the Semantic Web
- Semantic Interoperability
AREA 3: SOCIAL NETWORK ANALYTICS
- Opinion Mining and Sentiment Analysis
- Recommendation Systems
- Social Media Analytics
- Decision Making
- Collaborative Filtering
- Social Information Systems
AREA 4: HCI IN MOBILE SYSTEMS AND WEB INTERFACES
- Design of Web Interface
- Web Interfaces and Applications
- UX and User-Centric Systems
- Interaction Design, User and Web Interface Modelling
- Ambient Intelligence and Ubiquitous Computing
- Human Factors
- Human Computer Interaction
Speakers
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
- Christian Bizer, University of Mannheim, Germany
- Yannis Manolopoulos, Open University of Cyprus, Nicosia, Cyprus
- Dimitris Kiritsis, EPFL, Switzerland
CONFERENCE CHAIR
- Massimo Marchiori, University of Padua, Italy
PROGRAM CHAIR
- Francisco Garcia Penalvo, Salamanca University, Spain
