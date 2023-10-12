Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716
Frankfurt
12.10.23
11:45 Uhr
8,400 Euro
+0,100
+1,20 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4008,54014:59
12.10.2023 | 13:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Duni AB tas bort / The observation status for Duni AB is removed (129/23)

Den 8 september 2023 gavs aktierna i Duni AB observationsstatus med hänvisning
till ett budpliktserbjudande från Mellby Gård AB till övriga aktieägare i Duni
AB. 

Igår, den 11 oktober 2023, offentliggjorde Mellby Gård AB ett pressmeddelande
med det slutliga utfallet i budpliktserbjudandet. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Duni AB (DUNI, ISIN-kod SE0000616716,
orderboks-ID 49775) ska tas bort. 

On September 8, 2023, the shares in Duni AB were given observation status with
reference to a mandatory public offer from Mellby Gård AB to the other
shareholders in Duni AB. 

Yesterday, October 11, 2023, Mellby Gård AB issued a press release with
information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Duni AB (DUNI, ISIN code SE0000616716, order book ID
49775) shall be removed. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
