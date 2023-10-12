Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Duni AB tas bort / The observation status for Duni AB is removed (129/23)

Den 8 september 2023 gavs aktierna i Duni AB observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett budpliktserbjudande från Mellby Gård AB till övriga aktieägare i Duni AB. Igår, den 11 oktober 2023, offentliggjorde Mellby Gård AB ett pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i budpliktserbjudandet. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Duni AB (DUNI, ISIN-kod SE0000616716, orderboks-ID 49775) ska tas bort. On September 8, 2023, the shares in Duni AB were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Mellby Gård AB to the other shareholders in Duni AB. Yesterday, October 11, 2023, Mellby Gård AB issued a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Duni AB (DUNI, ISIN code SE0000616716, order book ID 49775) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.