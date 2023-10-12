Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023

WKN: 918629 | ISIN: FI0009800098
Frankfurt
12.10.23
08:14 Uhr
0,378 Euro
+0,023
+6,48 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2023 | 13:06
Afarak Group SE: Afarak Group's Ceo Changes

Afarak Group SE Inside information, 12 October 2023 at 14:00 EET

AFARAK GROUP'S CEO CHANGES

Afarak Group SE's ("Afarak Group" or "Company") CEO Dr Roman Lurf has resigned from his position as the CEO of the Company on 12th October 2023. The resignation entered into force with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr Guy Konsbruck as the CEO of Afarak Group effective as of 12th October 2023.

Mr Guy Konsbruck has served as the CEO of Afarak Group between 15th January 2017 and 30th June 2023. Mr Guy Konsbruck has also been a Member of the Board of Directors of the Afarak Group since 5th February 2018.

Helsinki, 12th October 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
www.afarak.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
