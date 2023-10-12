Version 7.x will Support Multi-Gigabit Hybrid Cloud and 100,000 plus Site Deployments

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), announces that the development of Turnium SD-WAN version 7.0 is progressing towards completion. This new software release will revolutionize Turnium SD-WAN and increase the use-cases and capabilities that Turnium Channel Partners can use to solve common customer issues in today's cloud-based networked business environment.

"With the SD-WAN market expected to exceed $10B by 2026 (according to Future Market Insights Inc. ) , version 7.0 will deliver a 10x improvement in performance and allow Turnium to scale to 100,000+ sites - which supports $1M+/month in MRR per enterprise customer and paves the way to expanding in the global telecom market," said Derek Spratt, Chief Executive Officer at Turnium. "I want to thank Josh Hicks and the entire development team for reaching this momentous milestone."

Turnium plans to update its forecasts in the Company's favour of growth with this new updated offering. Version 7.x will enable Turnium to integrate the numerous global partners that have been announced to date, and others that are currently in our pipeline - as Turnium scales from 10,000+ lines currently to 100,000+ lines over the next few years.

The initial 7.0 release will support the following examples of business scenarios:

Even lower cost cloud-based deployments - Multi-Gigabit Hybrid Cloud deployments that enable Turnium Partners to replace customer networks that use dedicated, expensive, single-vendor circuits with more flexible broadband multi-ISP internet solutions that allow them to connect customers offices to private Data Centers and to multiple cloud providers like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and IBM.

Multi-office site-to-site routing at scale - Full-mesh networking along with current hub-spoke designs. Version 7.0 will introduce full-mesh networks as an option. Turnium Partners using version 7.0 and subsequent releases will be able to create networks in which traffic from Edge nodes located at office locations or other sites can be routed directly to other Edge nodes and sites, without traversing a Core node. This site-to-site full-mesh option allows for more flexible routing design and can deliver more efficient network options. Existing hub-and-spoke network designs, used by many Service Provider partners to deploy centralized security solutions, will benefit from version 7.0's (and subsequent) increased throughput and scalability.

Much higher speeds with Version 7 - Supporting multi-gigabit solutions for Data-Center-to-Data-Center connectivity and Site-to-Data-Center connectivity enables partners to enhance their Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings with higher speeds and target new sales opportunities.

Significantly improved performance - allowing Turnium's Channel Partners to realize higher Return on Investment (ROI) from Edge devices and Core network infrastructure. At the Edge, version 7.0 will enable Turnium Channel Partners to deliver multi-gigabit speeds using commonly available, lower-cost, white-box edge devices. Highly performant and expensive CPU are not needed as Turnium's processing is so advanced.

Turnium's 7.0 release is anticipated to be available in the first half 2024 and will set the stage for 7.1 and 7.2 releases later in the year which will expand version 7.0 features by adding link aggregation, encryption, Quality of Service (QoS), and other features. Turnium continues to deploy and support its current version 6.x code base for Channel Partners, delivering a white-label platform that enables Channel Partners to launch managed Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and SD-WAN solutions under their own brands quickly and cost-effectively.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN solutions is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

