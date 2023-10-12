Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) ("Miata" or the "Company") announces the completion of a ground geophysical survey on its Cabin Lake gold-silver-lead-zinc project in British Columbia.

Highlights

Ground geophysical survey completed over the Cabin Lake project

Survey includes VLF and magnetic data over priority structures

The survey complements a 2022 airborne magnetic and radiometric survey

The Miata team has collected high-quality magnetic and VLF data over priority structures. These structures were interpreted from a gradient magnetic and radiometric survey that was flown in 2022. Copper and silver anomalies in till occur over portions of these structures and the Company believes that these represent areas where the structures are mineralized.

About the Cabin Lake gold-silver-lead-zinc Project

The Cabin Lake project is a road accessible project near the British Columbia town of Vanderhoof. The project is near the Coastal GasLink pipeline and high voltage transmission lines. Thanks to its favourable topography and road access, the project can be explored year-round.

The project has previously been explored for intrusive related gold and silver mineralization. Based on extensive compilation and research, as well as an effective 2022 exploration program including sampling, soil sampling and airborne geophysical surveying, the Company believes that the project is prospective for structurally hosted gold, silver, lead and zinc.

The project has been drilled by past operators and has yielded encouraging results that are shown in Table 1. These results are historical in nature and have not been verified by the Company. The Company intends to design and plan a 3D IP survey over the main targets that will lead to drill targeting and drilling of the most prospective zones.

Table 1. Historical drill results

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(ppm) Gold

(ppm) 78-4 9.8 19.5 9.8 1.0 1.0 68 0.3 Including 9.8 10.4 0.6 3.0 3.5 535 0.4 And 18.0 18.9 0.9 3.2 5.0 203 1.4 78-6 7.6 8.5 0.9 0.7 0.1 136 0.2 DM-5 5.5 6.1 0.6 8.6 5.0 2463 DM-7 46.5 47.9 1.4 4.6 6.3 140 PH-6 36.6 54.9 18.3 1.1 0.2 53 Including 39.6 42.7 3.0 1.8 0.4 79 CA10-03 64.6 67.1 2.4 1.3 0.6 94 0.4 CA10-07 47.8 49.8 2.0 1.2 1.3 63 0.6

Figure 1. Locations of the historical drill results in Table 1. Interpreted structures are dashed.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9876/183745_c9462b1794b02812_001full.jpg

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MMET). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Currently, the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Property in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional exploration stage mineral properties in stable jurisdictions.

Data Verification

All data presented above is historical in nature and has not been verified by the Company.

Qualified Person

Dr. Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo. is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

