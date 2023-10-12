Tokyo-based PV equipment manufacturing company NPC Incorporated will foster future capacity expansion due to equipment demand from an undisclosed North American solar manufacturer.NPC Incorporated, a Tokyo-based solar equipment manufacturing company, will expand capacity due to steady progress and equipment demand from its main customer, an unnamed North American PV manufacturer, NPC announced in a press release today. "Concerning the US solar photovoltaic industry, which is the main targeted market of the Machinery Business of NPC Group, long-term growth is expected [and is] backed by political ...

