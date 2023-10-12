Europe awakened to its energy dependency on Russian gas as the Russia-Ukraine conflict unfolded and the war has pushed the European Union to accelerate its energy transition. Italy could play an important role.Italy finds itself 10 to 12 years behind other nations when it comes to renewables development and installation figures, thanks to a distrust of renewable energy generation versus more recognized forms of energy production, primarily nuclear, gas, and "clean coal." Andrea Tedesco. " data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Andrea-Tedesco-600x434.jpg" data-large-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Andrea-Tedesco.jpg" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...