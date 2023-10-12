Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that drives cross-border e-commerce in Europe, launches a study that maps the 100 best global marketplaces in the sector with a zoom on their cross-border performance in Europe.

In 2022, the total cross-border e-commerce market in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway, amounted to a turnover of €265 billion (excluding travel). Of this total, €167 billion, or 63%, was generated by marketplaces. Leading the charge were industry giants Amazon and eBay, with an expected combined GMV/turnover of €55 billion and €23.2 billion in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the marketplace-driven trade.

The TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces generate €140 billion in turnover throughout Europe. After the Covid-19 pandemic, marketplaces continued to grow by 9.3%, supported by hybrid B2C and pure C2C marketplaces. This growth is expected to continue in 2023, reaching 65% of cross-border online sales in Europe by 2025. HYBRID Marketplaces, due to an increasing share of third party (3P) often China-based sellers, will empower GMV-growth, outperforming PURE Marketplaces. A study conducted by CBCommerce with the support of FedEx Express and Poste Italiane.

The "TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe" is a compilation of cross-border data of European marketplaces websites. The ranking is based on four primary parameters

Cross-border online sales in Europe (28 countries in Europe including the UK, Switzerland and Norway)

SEO indicators for cross-border performance

A cross-border score determined based on the number of covered countries

Number and percentage of cross-border visits

Five additional weighted parameters refine the ranking:

Type of marketplace business models (B2B B2C P2P C2C,…)

Pan-European brand strategies

AI Big Data strategies

Types and numbers of services offered to customers

HYBRID or PURE marketplaces, in reference to third party sellers

The TOP 10 Global Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe

TOP 1: AliExpress (China)

- TOP 2: Etsy (USA)

- TOP 3: Amazon (USA)

- TOP 4: eBay (USA)

- TOP 5: Discogs (USA)

- TOP 6: OLX (The Netherlands)

- TOP 7: Bandcamp (USA)

- TOP 8: Uber Eats (USA)

- TOP 9: Temu (China)

- TOP 10: Vinted (Lithuania)

Infographic: https://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/marketplaces/top100-marketplaces-2023-infographic.pdf

Full article: https://www.cbcommerce.eu/blog/2023/10/09/top-100-cross-border-marketplaces-europe-2023/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231012361682/en/

Contacts:

Carine Moitier, Founder

Cross-Border Commerce Europe

Mobile: +32 473 26 05 61

E-mail: carine.moitier@cbcommerce.eu