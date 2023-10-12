Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that drives cross-border e-commerce in Europe, launches a study that maps the 100 best global marketplaces in the sector with a zoom on their cross-border performance in Europe.
In 2022, the total cross-border e-commerce market in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway, amounted to a turnover of €265 billion (excluding travel). Of this total, €167 billion, or 63%, was generated by marketplaces. Leading the charge were industry giants Amazon and eBay, with an expected combined GMV/turnover of €55 billion and €23.2 billion in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the marketplace-driven trade.
The TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces generate €140 billion in turnover throughout Europe. After the Covid-19 pandemic, marketplaces continued to grow by 9.3%, supported by hybrid B2C and pure C2C marketplaces. This growth is expected to continue in 2023, reaching 65% of cross-border online sales in Europe by 2025. HYBRID Marketplaces, due to an increasing share of third party (3P) often China-based sellers, will empower GMV-growth, outperforming PURE Marketplaces. A study conducted by CBCommerce with the support of FedEx Express and Poste Italiane.
The "TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe" is a compilation of cross-border data of European marketplaces websites. The ranking is based on four primary parameters
- Cross-border online sales in Europe (28 countries in Europe including the UK, Switzerland and Norway)
- SEO indicators for cross-border performance
- A cross-border score determined based on the number of covered countries
- Number and percentage of cross-border visits
Five additional weighted parameters refine the ranking:
- Type of marketplace business models (B2B B2C P2P C2C,…)
- Pan-European brand strategies
- AI Big Data strategies
- Types and numbers of services offered to customers
- HYBRID or PURE marketplaces, in reference to third party sellers
The TOP 10 Global Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe
TOP 1: AliExpress (China)
- TOP 2: Etsy (USA)
- TOP 3: Amazon (USA)
- TOP 4: eBay (USA)
- TOP 5: Discogs (USA)
- TOP 6: OLX (The Netherlands)
- TOP 7: Bandcamp (USA)
- TOP 8: Uber Eats (USA)
- TOP 9: Temu (China)
- TOP 10: Vinted (Lithuania)
Infographic: https://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/marketplaces/top100-marketplaces-2023-infographic.pdf
Full article: https://www.cbcommerce.eu/blog/2023/10/09/top-100-cross-border-marketplaces-europe-2023/
