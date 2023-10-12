Anzeige
12.10.2023 | 14:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rusta AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (130/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Rusta AB (publ), company registration
number 556280-2115, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Rusta AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is
expected to October 19, 2023. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 151,792,800 shares.

Short Name:           RUSTA          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0020848356      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         307420         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 151,792,800       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary
--------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4040 Retailers      
--------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 19 up and including October
20, 2023, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see page 39 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
