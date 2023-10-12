Adani Green Energy, the renewables unit of Adani, has commissioned a 150 MW solar plant in India. It will sell the electricity to third parties or supply it on the spot market.From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy said this week that its Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer Two unit has completed the commissioning of a 150 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The owner of the installation in Bikaner district will sell power to third parties or on power exchanges. The successful commissioning of the plant has expanded Adani Green Energy's operational renewable generation capacity to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...