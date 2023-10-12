Institute of BioMedical Research Corp.: M2MMA Announces 2024 Fight Schedule and Appoints CEO

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK:MRES), a vanguard entity at the forefront of nutraceutical biotechnology, specializing in alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin, and cutting-edge mental health therapeutic research driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the following update with its M2MMA division:

M2MMA, the latest division of M2BIO Sciences, has officially confirmed its first two promotional events, which will take place in the picturesque setting of Phuket, Thailand. The first event is scheduled for late March 2024 at the iconic Sinbi Boxing Stadium, followed by the second in late May 2024. These promotions will feature undercard and main card events, offering a thrilling combination of Muay Thai and MMA, all sanctioned by the esteemed World Muay Thai Organisation ( WMO ).

M2MMA is strategically aligning itself with the 6th International and Thai Martial Arts Games ( ITMA Games ), which host a wide range of martial arts competitions, including Muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing, karate, BJJ, dap thai (Thai sword), muay boran, and amateur MMA, all sanctioned by renowned international martial arts organizations. The ITMA Games will be held at Saphan Hin Stadium? two weeks before M2MMA's first promotional event in March. Martial arts enthusiasts mark your calendars, as March promises to be a month filled with exciting action.

Following the thrilling bouts in Thailand, M2MMA will host its next set in Pretoria, South Africa, with events scheduled for late July and September. The season finale will unfold in the dazzling city of Dubai in October and November.

"I am thrilled to see this come to fruition and to witness M2MMA excel in combat sports. As the executive assistant for the ITMA Games and the WMO, I extend my full support and gratitude to M2MMA for ??allowing me to be part of this revolutionary mixed martial arts organization." - Jade Sirisompan?.

M2MMA is not just another player in the world of MMA; it is an innovative and disruptive division of M2BIO with a clear vision to revolutionize the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) by placing ?their athletes' well-being and long-term health at the forefront. Jeff Robinson, the visionary behind M2MMA, states, "We are committed to transforming the industry standard by pioneering a new era of fighter care that extends far beyond the ring."

M2MMA will also introduce the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a groundbreaking fashion. Robinson ??says, "We are going to go ballistic." With this technology, viewers will have access to real-time data and metrics, offering ??unprecedented insight into the action inside the ?ring. You'll be able to see the real-time? physiological condition of each athlete, the force of each blow, the impact of each strike?, and so much more.

In addition, M2BIO Sciences proudly announces the appointment of Victor Lange as CEO of M2MMA. Lange, with a rich history in the world of sports, including studying in the US and earning his playing rights on the PGA Tour for several years, has since been deeply involved in the fitness and business world. Lange is enthusiastic about his role and affirms, "I'm unbelievably proud and honored to lead M2BIO's revolutionary new M2MMA division. Our fights ?will be exclusive, our fighters will receive the best treatment, and we will entertain viewers like never before. MMA is a sport that includes high-level ?p?roblem-solving with dire physical consequences. M2MMA will provide the means and care to showcase that to its fullest potential.?'

For comprehensive insights into our company and our foray into fitness innovation, M2BIO ??Sciences cordially invites you to explore our official website. ?W?atch for forthcoming events and disclosures as we navigate this groundbreaking fusion of MMA and the scientific realm. M2MMA's commitment to athlete welfare, technological innovation, and global expansion promises an exciting future for both fighters and fans of mixed martial arts.

