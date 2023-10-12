Computer Resources of America | CRA: Computer Resources of America Proud to Be Featured as IT Industry Leader on Four 'Top' Lists

The Manhattan-based service provider continues to stand out from its competitors with recognition on several lists honoring elite tech companies.

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / It has been a big year for Computer Resources of America (CRA), a New York IT consulting firm specializing in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud services. As of early October 2023, the managed service provider (MSP) has received several prestigious awards and industry-wide recognition for its services in New York City, with key distinctions that celebrate CRA's tireless work for its growing customer base.

Computer Resources of America Proud to Be Featured as IT Industry Leader on Four "Top" Lists

The distinctions given to CRA in 2023 include:

CRN's MSP 500 List in the Pioneer 250 category: Published by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, the MSP 500 List recognizes North American innovators in the IT space, with a focus on companies that provide clients with actionable IT solutions that maximize growth and efficiency.

2023 Channel Futures' MSP 501 List: This competitive list is based on assessments of a firm's performance across a wide range of metrics, including recurring revenue, growth, innovation, and service offerings.

"Game Changer" distinction from Clutch: Clutch, an independent market review website, named CRA an industry "Game Changer" for its ongoing work to innovate in the IT space.

2023 CRN Tech Elite 250 List: A CRN list showcasing best-in-class industry leaders who empower their clients with cutting-edge tools and services.

These distinctions speak to the work that CRA provides its clients, as well as the firm's commitment to providing businesses of all sizes with reliable and cost-effective managed services.

For over three decades, CRA has helped businesses optimize their IT efficiency while reducing hiring and management costs, ensuring that its clients only pay for the services they need. Along the way, the company has gained respect across multiple industries for its IT support services and its deep understanding of the complex technology needs of today's businesses.

With these new acknowledgments, CRA continues to stand out from its competitors and prove the utility of its service delivery model. Businesses looking for a reliable MSP are encouraged to contact the Manhattan firm to further discuss their proactive IT solutions, as well as to get one-on-one support for ensuring smooth IT operations and continuity across their network.

For more information on CRA's accomplishments and IT support services, visit www.consultcra.com or contact Computer Resources of America by phone or email.

About Computer Resources of America

Computer Resources of America (CRA) is an award-winning New York City-based IT consulting company that has been providing businesses with expert IT support and solutions for more than 30 years. Services include information technology management, risk management and mitigation, cloud storage solutions, IT consulting and staffing, and more, and allow businesses to grow their operations without the need to overspend on in-house IT. CRA is also a proudly certified Minority Business Enterprise.

For more information, please visit www.consultcra.com.

