Envista: DEXIS Announces Intraoral Scanner Software Integration with EasyRx

QUAKERTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / DEXIS, a leading innovator of dental imaging technologies, is proud to announce IS ScanFlow Quick Connect integration with EasyRx, a leading digital prescription platform for dental labs.?The integration allows dental practitioners to seamlessly transfer digital images obtained with DEXIS intraoral scanners to their EasyRx selected lab through the IS ScanFlow acquisition software, simplifying the prescription process.??



"We are thrilled to offer our clients the enhanced convenience and efficiency of integrating IS ScanFlow with EasyRx to simplify lab submissions," said Eric Vermelle, Global Product Line Manager at DEXIS. "This collaboration enables us to offer an even more seamless experience to our clients, and we are confident that it will help improve patient care."?

"We're likewise thrilled to announce the integration of DEXIS into the EasyRx universal lab prescription workflow. This integration will enable clinicians to easily attach and share DEXIS images when submitting cases to labs, fully integrating DEXIS into their EasyRx digital workflow," said?Todd Blankenbecler of EasyRx.

The IS ScanFlow integration with EasyRx is available now and can be easily activated by DEXIS customers through their IS ScanFlow software.?

For more information about DEXIS products and services, visit http://www.dexis.com or contact 888.88.DEXIS.?

About DEXIS

DEXIS has been a global leading brand in digital radiography for 70+ years. Today, DEXIS has brought together the most trusted brands in 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software to provide you with a complete digital diagnostic solution under a brand name. Our innovative award-winning technology enhances the way you diagnose, accelerates your workflow, and delivers simpler treatment paths with better patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.dexis.com.

About Envista Holdings Corporation?

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including DEXIS, Nobel Biocare, Ormco, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a broad range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well-equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. ?

About EasyRx???

EasyRx is a revolutionary universal system that allows orthodontists and dentists to design, create, manage, and submit their patients' appliance prescriptions online to orthodontic or dental laboratories or in-house labs. Its full suite of design tools allows doctors to manage and create their appliance prescriptions in one single digital location, improving efficiency and evolving toward a paperless environment. For the orthodontic or dental lab, it provides a robust set of tools to manage the lab, from tracking cases, invoicing, and production metrics to providing and storing all the lab's prescriptions digitally. To learn more, visit easyrxcloud.com.?

