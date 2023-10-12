MGO Global Welcomes Marketing Industry Veteran Jeff Lerner as Strategic Advisor to Leadership Team

MIAMI, FL, LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / MGO Global Inc. (Nasdaq:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO" or the "Company" or "MGO Global"), today welcomed marketing industry veteran Jeff Lerner to the MGO team as a key corporate advisor to the Company's leadership team, effective immediately.

Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO, stated, "Jeff's wealth of knowledge, experience and marketing expertise has put him at the top of his field. We look forward to leveraging his many strengths and proven skillset to help MGO accelerate growth of TheMessiStore.com, Standflagpoles.com and new lifestyle brand concepts that we are working hard to launch in the coming months."

For the past 20+ years, Lerner has been leading marketing initiatives for organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, with an emphasis on executing high impact brand building and customer acquisition strategies. Over his accomplished career, Lerner's marketing leadership helped to generate more than $500 million in marketing-driven revenue across multiple customer acquisition channels; contributed to the completion of three major acquisitions valued at more than $2 billion; and attracted over $390 million in venture capital investments for the young, start-up companies which relied upon him to deliver results. Currently, Lerner serves as CEO of Misnomer, a fractional Chief Marketing Officer consulting firm he founded in 2017 to advise start-up companies on developing effective branding, marketing and public relations strategies.

Early in his career, he rose through the ranks at Google over a seven-year period, serving in several marketing and sales leadership roles for the global leader in search and digital marketing. As Director of eCommerce and Digital Marketing at Cricket Wireless, he delivered tens of millions of dollars in annual revenues through the Company's eCommerce platform and significantly reduced traffic acquisition costs prior to Cricket's sale to AT&T for $1.2 billion. Other key leadership roles included Director of Acquisition Marketing at Provide Commerce, where he led eCommerce initiatives for the Company's multi-million dollar national floral and gift retailing websites, including ProFlowers, FTD.com, Shari's Berries and Personal Creations; and served as Head of Marketing and Public Relations for Online Guru, the number one, most visited automotive-related website in the United States. Lerner is the published author of "The Power of Relationships in Professional Growth" and is an in-demand speaker for global marketing industry events and conferences.

Commenting on his appointment as strategic advisor to MGO, Lerner said, "Upon gaining a full understanding of MGO's business and long-term growth strategy, it became immediately evident that what sets MGO apart in the industry is the passion that fuels its team of dedicated professionals. I'm thrilled to provide support and guidance to MGO's leadership as the Company perpetuates its exciting journey to become a global digital commerce leader with a diverse portfolio of world class lifestyle and consumer product brands."

About MGO Global Inc.

MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of three business units: MGOTeam1 which operates the The Messi Store, offering a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares inspired by legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and created by Ginny Hilfiger, our co-founder and chief design officer; Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products on Stand; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, AI-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and The Messi Brand and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and perpetuating the Company's licensing rights with Leo Messi Management, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

