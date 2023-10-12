Collaboration Aims to Influence the Future by Connecting Global Policymakers with New Ideas and Technologies to Boost Resilience and Accelerate Transformation in Critical Material Supply Chain Visibility and Risk Management

Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights, and risk analytics company, today announced its strategic partnership with GLOBSEC, a leading international think-tank committed to enhancing security, prosperity, and sustainability in Europe and around the world. The organizations will collaborate to catalyze digital transformation and influence policy change to secure critical material supply chains, data, and technology-enabled supply chain risk management for a safer and sustainable world.

With local offices in Bratislava, Brussels, Kyiv, Vienna, and Washington D.C., GLOBSEC has established itself as a prominent think-tank and community organizer, working tirelessly to influence the future by bringing together the right stakeholders at the right time for a free exchange of ideas. Everstream Analytics' AI-powered predictive analytics and intelligence solutions enable companies to risk-adjust supply chain decisions to protect operations and gain a competitive edge.

The energy transformation and increased security risks have emerged as some of the most pressing concerns for supply chain leaders in today's fast-changing geopolitical and regulatory landscape. The strategic partnership between the two organizations will foster supply chain innovation adoption and influence policy discussions to help organizations across Central and Eastern Europe combat disruptions to vital supply chains, manufacturing, logistics, revenue generation, and the loss of global competitiveness. The collaboration will facilitate knowledge exchanges, enabling both organizations to jointly shape best practices and accelerate advancements in the supply chain technology space, which is valuable for both private and public entities.

"Our partnership with GLOBSEC elevates the critical discussion around the impact generative AI and big data will have on global safety, critical supply chains risk management, and digital transformation," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO at Everstream Analytics. "We will positively influence businesses, policymakers, societies, and global supply networks by unifying GLOBSEC's policy expertise and thought leadership with our industry-leading risk management and value orchestration platform. Together, we will drive toward a more secure and resilient future."

"Everstream's passion for innovation and vision to creating change and impact through technology and data insights makes Everstream Analytics a great fit for the growing GLOBSEC community," said John Barter, Senior Vice President at GLOBSEC. "We're excited to co-facilitate meaningful discussion and influence new ways of thinking about increasing security and prosperity across Europe through supply chain transformation."

The partnership sets the stage for a host of collaborative endeavors. As a main partner at the 2024 GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum, Everstream Analytics will showcase its AI-powered supply chain value orchestration platform and contribute to discussions exploring risk reduction and value chain optimization in an increasingly complex world.

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream's proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

GLOBSEC is a global think-tank with local offices in Bratislava, Brussels, Kyiv, Vienna, and Washington D.C. committed to enhancing security, prosperity and sustainability in Europe and throughout the world. Its mission is to influence the future by generating new ideas and solutions for a better and safer world. We believe we can change the world by putting together the right stakeholders at the right time for a free exchange of ideas.

