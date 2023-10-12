Leveraging Ciena GeoMesh Extreme, the Oman Australia Cable boasts lower latency, reliability, and security

Following the successful upgrade on the Indigo Submarine Cable, SUBCO is once again using Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) technologies to provide a resilient and reliable undersea corridor between Australia and Europe via the Oman Australia Cable (OAC). Leveraging Ciena GeoMesh Extreme, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme in the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, OAC has now increased its capacity to a maximum of 48Tb/s, helping support increased bandwidth demands.

"We have a long history of working with Ciena and, together, we are proud to provide our customers with an express gateway for onward capacity from Australia to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. OAC provides the market with the most secure and diverse route to connect Europe with Asia Pacific and is important in boosting Australia's digital resiliency," said Lee Harper, Chief Operating Officer, SUBCO.

"Security and reliability are important to SUBCO as OAC prides itself as an alternative for moving traffic from Asia Pacific to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, and promotes Australia's role as a digital hub. With Ciena's GeoMesh Extreme solution, SUBCO can keep pace with proactive bandwidth requirements and reactive performance demands while guaranteeing overall network availability," said Ivan Polizzi, Regional Managing Director, Ciena Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

Launched for commercial service in November 2022, OAC is a 9,800km submarine cable connecting Muscat, Oman, and Perth, Australia, with an alternate path that leads from Salalah, Oman into Europe and Africa to be ready by 2024.

About SUBCO

Founded by industry leader Bevan Slattery, SUBCO is a specialist consulting and investment company that has developed some of the world's most innovative submarine cable networks. SUBCO has a strong record of developing, owning and operating large-scale submarine infrastructure in the Australasia region, which has provided critical digital gateways to Asia, North America and EMEA. Over the last five years, the company has amassed a formidable portfolio of submarine infrastructure and with the latest transcontinental cable project which will connect Sydney, Melbourne (Torquay), Adelaide and Perth (SMAP) will be approaching $750m of investment.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users-today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

