Topcon Positioning Systems and SOCOTEC have announced an agreement for Topcon to provide its specialized monitoring technology to SOCOTEC within Europe, for the infrastructure projects applying in France, the Netherlands, Spain, and in the UK.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011004797/en/

Pictured from left: Hamza Belkofsi with SOCOTEC, Bruno Fileno and Michel Grenut both with Topcon, Arnaud de Pracomtal with SOCOTEC, and Guillaume Devismes with Topcon, at the agreement signing in France. (Photo: Business Wire)

SOCOTEC is globally recognized as a testing, inspection and certification (TIC) leading company with more than 200,000 clients across 26 countries. The organization will employ Topcon robotic total stations from the MS Measuring Station series and several additional geopositioning portfolio resources.

"SOCOTEC has an impressive reputation as a trusted expert across the building, real estate, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. An ongoing commitment to the integrity, sustainability, and performance of built assets enables the group to support private and public sector clients to strengthen their environmental credentials throughout the lifecycle of their buildings, infrastructure and equipment," said Ian Stilgoe, vice president of Emerging Business at Topcon.

Topcon monitoring technology will be used on high-profile European projects to survey construction sites and infrastructure for stability and risk. The integrated products comprise total stations, GNSS, and third-party geotechnical sensors, which are powered via Delta Link hardware and monitored, managed, and evaluated via Delta Link software.

"The turnkey solution Topcon provides will offer SOCOTEC complete control and reliability when it comes to surveying projects," Stilgoe said.

"Being familiar with Topcon technology on the major Grand Paris Express project, for example, the teams know they can trust Topcon to deliver the complete precision and accuracy required on future work. Like Topcon, SOCOTEC is dedicated to excellence to clients, and we're proud to work with such a reliable and reputed organisation. I have no doubt the agreement signals the start of a future of successful project deliveries," said Arnaud de Pracomtal, managing director of SOCOTEC Monitoring and SOCOTEC Infrastructure in France.

He added, "For 70 years, SOCOTEC has been dedicated to work for the sustainability of built assets. As a trusted third party, the company relies on 6,000 engineers whom are all engaged to accompany the green and energy transitions, so that the built environment becomes more performant and sustainable in time. With Topcon solutions we are building trust for a safer world."

The announcement is made at Intergeo 2023, the international event for geospatial applications, held in Berlin.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

About SOCOTEC

Accompanying companies for 70 years, the SOCOTEC Group, chaired by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent trusted third party in the fields of risk management, compliance, safety, health and environment in the Building, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Industry sectors.

As a guarantor of the integrity, sustainability and performance of built assets, SOCOTEC is developing a range of services in testing, inspection and certification, from technical control, the group's historical expertise, to technical consulting and risk management services related to construction, infrastructure and industrial facilities. Its expertise enables it to support its private and public sector clients throughout the life cycle of their buildings and equipment in order to strengthen their sustainability.

No. 1 in construction inspection in France, No. 1 in geotechnical services and construction quality control in the United Kingdom and Italy, the group is a major player in TIC (Testing Inspection Certification) services in the Construction and Infrastructure sectors in Europe and the United States. The SOCOTEC group has consolidated revenues of €1.2 billion in 2022 (50% of which generated outside France) with 200,000 clients. With a presence in 26 countries and 11,500 employees, it has more than 250 external accreditations, enabling it to act as a trusted third party in many projects.

More information on www.socotec.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011004797/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Topcon Positioning Systems

Staci Fitzgerald

corpcomm@topcon.com

+1 925-245-8610

Tangerine Communications

TEP@tangerinecomms.com

EMEA: +44 161 817 6600