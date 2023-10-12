OneMeta AI: OneMeta Inc. Signs its First Pilot Program Letter of Intent in Texas with the Gregory-Portland Independent School District

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / OneMeta Inc. (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI). OneMeta Inc. announces it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Gregory-Portland Independent School District ("GPISD") to begin a pilot program with the OneMeta translation and transcription software. GPISD contains six schools with 4,720 students of which 60% is comprised of minority enrollment.

On September 27, 2023, Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta made a formal presentation at the Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents ("TALAS"). Mr. Leal's presentation showcased the OneMeta translation and transcription technology for use by teachers and school administrators with students and their families that do not speak English as their native language.

"There was standing room only in my presentation as I showed how the OneMeta technology will create a fully understandable communication between the teachers, personnel, and the students and families that do not speak English as their primary language," said Saul Leal.

"These K-12 schools have a high number of non-proficient English-speaking students. With OneMeta the schools will hold productive parent-teacher meetings and if needed, communicate with families on an as-needed basis regarding the educational development of their child.

Based upon the high level of interest from the Superintendents we expect many additional school districts in Texas and other states to sign pilot program LOI's and begin pilot programs to use the OneMeta technology during the current school year so it can be fully utilized for the 2024-2025 school year."

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

