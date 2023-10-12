Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") provides an update on Kees Endless Days of Summer Marketing Program.

The Company is pleased to provide an update on the initial results of its "Endless Days of Summer" marketing initiative (the Campaign). The Company is only providing a one week update due to shareholders requests for such and will not be providing weekly updates on Campaigns on a go forward basis.

The Campaign is an email and social media campaign targeting legacy Keek users. In total the campaign will target approximately 80,000,000 legacy Keek users in 7 email campaign passes" and social media marketing initiatives to target the same users. The first pass of the Campaign targeted 500,000 legacy users once by email only. The first 7 days of the first pass of Campaign has so far resulted in approximately 14,000 downloads. The majority of downloads (approximately 13,000) have been on IOS devices the remainder on Android devices. There will be approximately 7 passes per targeted user list over the next few months. Registrations continue to accumulate daily from the Campaign. Results may vary for subsequent passes of the Campaign. Management is very happy with the results to date and it's ramping up the the marketing campaign to reach more users more quickly.

