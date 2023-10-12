Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG ) (OTC Pink: GGTHF) (FSE: GGZ)

Golden Goliath Resources is pleased to report initial results of the exploration program at their Manicouagan Project central Quebec. The project is still ongoing.

The Manicouagan Project consists of four properties covering anomalous Rare Earth Element (REE) occurrences just to the south of the Manicouagan impact crater in Quebec. The initial program consisted of ground geophysics, geology, and geochemistry to identify the source of lake sediment anomalies and to assess previously known anomalous rock samples.

Along with highly prospective metamorphic and igneous complexes our Manicouagan project has excellent infrastructure with hydro power facilities and access. Highway 389 splits the properties and secondary access provided by recent forestry activities.

Figure 1: Manicouagan Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/183723_069d2c9004184938_002full.jpg

The properties are all underlain by metamorphic and intrusive complexes of the Grenville geological province. The rock and till sampling program confirmed the presence of anomalous values in most of the rare earth elements along with Rubidium, Strontium, Thorium, and Zirconium. Mapping found significant thicknesses and generations of apparently prospective pegmatites intruding into the host gneiss and granites.

Figure 2: Geologist examining gneiss with pegmatite intrusions. Note sharp contact with pegmatite just to right of compass.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/183723_069d2c9004184938_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Felsic pegmatite intruding in gneiss.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/183723_069d2c9004184938_004full.jpg

Of the numerous pegmatites occurring on the properties and underlying the radiometric features recently identified by Golden Goliath, it is considered that sufficient magnetic contrast can be resolved between the various combinations of pegmatite and host rocks that a detailed, high-resolution drone magnetometer survey will allow us to reliably identify potentially mineralized pegmatite bodies under the modest local till cover.

Broad spatial correlation of radiometric features with previously known and recently identified, pegmatitic, potential REE host features is highly encouraging and validates the exploration approach used. Greater refinement of these radiometric features into well-defined REE targets is considered to be possible using the drone-mag methodology described above.

Figure 4: Geophysics covering Ernest Property



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/183723_069d2c9004184938_005full.jpg

Robust multi-line anomalies were identified in the recently completed geophysics program indicating a considerable size to the highly prospective geology. This radiometric survey has allowed Golden Goliath to focus on some of the most prospective areas of the land package, and has yielded key information regarding orientations and broad distribution of potential REE target bodies.

Figure 5: (Right) Geophysics covering Victory 21 Property



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/183723_069d2c9004184938_006full.jpg

Golden Goliath CEO Paul Sorbara said, "We achieved our goals with our initial exploration, and I am very pleased with the work to date and the potential it has shown. This area is underexplored and has tremendous potential for critical minerals such as REEs."

This news release has been reviewed by Gordon MacKay, P.Geo., who is acting as QP under the NI 43-101 requirements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sorbara, MSc, PGeo

CEO, Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.

About Golden Goliath

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol GNG). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold and silver potential of properties in the Red Lake District of Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Timoteo property, located in the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains of northwestern Mexico, as well as NSR royalties on several other nearby properties.

To find out more about Golden Goliath visit our website at www.goldengoliath.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

