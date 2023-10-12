Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U14 | ISIN: GG00BWWYMV85 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AP
Stuttgart
12.10.23
12:23 Uhr
1,920 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.10.2023 | 15:46
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Confirming strong underlying competitive advantages

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Confirming strong underlying competitive advantages 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Confirming strong underlying competitive advantages 
12-Oct-2023 / 14:15 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Analyst interview | Investment Companies 
Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) | Confirming strong underlying competitive advantages 
 
Apax Global Alpha is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk. 
 
In this interview Mark delves into the key theme of his recent report entitled 'Resilience in the face of rising 
interest rates'. Mark also discusses AGA's strengths, such as its impressive revenue and EBITDA growth, conservative 
accounting practices, and stable returns from its debt portfolio. 
 
Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a portfolio of private equity funds 
advised by Apax, and a focused portfolio of debt and equity. 
Listen to the interview: https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/ 
apax-global-alpha-confirming-strong-underlying-competitive-advantages-video/4121129001?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                     mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1747833 12-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1747833&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2023 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.