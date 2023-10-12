DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Confirming strong underlying competitive advantages

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Confirming strong underlying competitive advantages 12-Oct-2023 / 14:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) | Confirming strong underlying competitive advantages Apax Global Alpha is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk. In this interview Mark delves into the key theme of his recent report entitled 'Resilience in the face of rising interest rates'. Mark also discusses AGA's strengths, such as its impressive revenue and EBITDA growth, conservative accounting practices, and stable returns from its debt portfolio. Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a portfolio of private equity funds advised by Apax, and a focused portfolio of debt and equity. Listen to the interview: https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/ apax-global-alpha-confirming-strong-underlying-competitive-advantages-video/4121129001?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0 If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

