HARMAN: JBL & Stella McCartney: A Fusion of Style, Sustainability, and Sound in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / In a blend of legacies and visions, JBL was proud to deliver professional audio to Stella McCartney's Summer 2024 runway show on October 2nd amidst the French capital's iconic fashion streets. This was no ordinary runway event; it was a captivating tale where fashion met sound in a shared mission for the future.

Celebrating a synthesis of family, freedom, fluidity, and fashion, Stella McCartney's Summer 2024 collection blended memories of her personal musical roots with a profound commitment to sustainability. The show featured an eclectic and timeless collection, delicately blurring lines between genders and generations, while advocating for Mother Earth.

Inspired by her parents, her deep connection to music echoes JBL's rich audio heritage. A global professional and consumer audio leader, JBL has provided audio support to Sir Paul McCartney throughout his career. JBL was proud to be the audio sponsor of Stella's show at the Marché Saxe-Breteuil as it broadcasted the runway show's bespoke soundtrack via 20 JBL PRX One loudspeakers, ensuring attendees savored a superior sonic experience.

At Stella's Sustainable Market, visitors experienced firsthand the innovative materials that make up the 95% conscious collection. Stella and JBL share conscious and circular values, with the latter having recently introduced JBL Second Chance in France - a first-of-its-kind consumer reselling platform for portable speakers that helps reduce electronic waste.

A celebration of style, environmental consciousness, and high-quality sound, the collaboration between Stella McCartney and JBL sets a precedent, proving luxury, quality, and sustainability aren't mutually exclusive but can harmoniously coexist.

Special thanks to FREEVOX for arranging the sound system.

