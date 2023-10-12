Anzeige
WKN: A2P21Z | ISIN: CH0523961370 | Ticker-Symbol:
12.10.23
16:17 Uhr
0,910 US-Dollar
+0,040
+4,60 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2023 | 15:50
NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Company Update on Strategic Partnerships

  • Members of Executive Leadership Team to Discuss Company Update on Strategic Discussions and Timeline of Phase 3,
  • NLS to Webcast its Event Friday, October 20 at 11:00am ET

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced plans to issue an important update on discussion the company is having regarding strategic partnerships, including Timeline for the company's Phase 3 program in narcolepsy

The event will be held October 20, 2023, at 11:00 am ET and may will include a video stream on the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay will be available on the NLS' website within 48 hours after the event.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system, or CNS, disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

For additional information:

Marianne Lambertson (investors & media)
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.
+1 239.682.8500
ml@nls-pharma.com
www.nlspharma.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792351/nls-pharmaceutics-announces-company-update-on-strategic-partnerships

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
