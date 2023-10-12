Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "TELO") is pleased to announce that it has participated in the International Myeloma Society ("IMS") annual meeting that took place in Athens, Greece during the last week of September 2023. Telo presented positive results in assessing minimal residual disease ("MRD") in multiple myeloma ("MM"). The data presented demonstrated repeatable sensitivity three-fold higher than what is currently being used in clinical practice. The presented results will be published in the journal of Clinical Lymphoma, Myeloma & Leukemia.

Telo's MRD test pioneers an innovative, proprietary and minimally invasive technology with the potential to facilitate MRD assessment in most MM patients. The test is designed to monitor MM patients' performance post-treatment to predict patients' relapse or to guide an informed decision to terminate maintenance therapy for patients who remain in remission, a critical unmet need in the clinic.

The data presented at the IMS meeting represents the initial phase of an ongoing prospective clinical trial to monitor disease progression in post-treatment patients, by measuring and profiling MRD in these patients using Telo's proprietary technology. The clinical trial is being conducted in collaboration with McGill University and the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. The trial is listed on the website of the National Library of Medicine (clinicaltrials.gov): NCT05530096 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05530096).

"We were excited to present Telo's MRD interim results at the recent IMS annual meeting," said Sherif Louis, TELO's President & CTO. "The IMS annual meeting is the highest caliber myeloma meeting globally, and we were impressed with the level of engagement related to MRD at our booth. Our results were very well received by the world's top myeloma treating physicians and key opinion leaders."

About MRD

Monitoring MRD in oncology is emerging as an important prognostic tool for assessing the depth of a patient's response to treatment; it can also help in identifying patients at higher risk of relapse and potentially guide response-based treatment paradigms in several hematological disorders including MM. In North America there are approximately 180,000 MM patients receiving treatment at any time across the different stages of the disease. Most of these patients may benefit from ongoing monitoring of treatment response using MRD assessment. To date, the prognostic power of MRD assessment is not fully realized in the clinic for MM patients, this is due to the limited capability of current technologies, which can only inform on MRD cell count (enumeration). Enumeration alone was proven over the years to be inadequate in providing accurate representation of the risk of disease progression. Furthermore, each of the current MRD assessment technologies has its own technical limitation rendering it inapplicable to several MM patient populations.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, TELO is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Kris Weinberg, CEO

678-429-5582

kris.weinberg@telodx.com

MaRS Centre, South Tower,

101 College Street, Suite 200

Toronto, ON, M5G 1L7

www.telodx.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-Looking statements regarding the clinical efficacy of products, commercial viability of products, use of proceeds, and the ability of the TeloView® platform to deliver personalized medicine resulting in better treatments and outcomes are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182884