Newswire, a Bronze-Level Sponsor, is Set to Exhibit at PRSA's ICON 2023

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, is a bronze-level sponsor and exhibitor (booth #201) at the Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) ICON 2023 from Sunday, October 15, through Tuesday, October 17, at the Gaylord Opryland® Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN.





ICON 2023 is a PRSA international conference that brings public relations/communications students and professionals together to network, learn, and grow professionally. At the conference, attendees meet with companies in the industry and learn from esteemed professionals about their experiences, best practices, trends, and more.

As an exhibitor (booth #201), the Newswire team will talk with attendees about its evolving press release distribution services and how they can help companies meet their unique goals for the remainder of 2023 and into the New Year.

"This is Newswire's first time sponsoring and exhibiting at the event, and we're excited to connect with so many knowledgeable and bright public relations and communications professionals from around the world," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Newswire provides press release distribution services that include:

Press Release Distribution - Choose from 10 distribution channels including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Financial, Canada, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Global.

- Choose from 10 distribution channels including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Financial, Canada, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Global. Press Release Optimizer (PRO) - Develop newsworthy content and connect with the media to create the visibility brands need to gain an edge over their competition. There are three tiers of the PRO plan: Content PRO provides support in planning and crafting messaging. Media PRO is like having a veteran media strategist on your team who helps you get more visibility through media outreach. Total PRO provides both content and media support.

- Develop newsworthy content and connect with the media to create the visibility brands need to gain an edge over their competition. There are three tiers of the PRO plan: Media Database - Subscribe and gain instant access to its comprehensive repository of media contacts that's updated in real-time through a blend of technology and human-centered review.

- Subscribe and gain instant access to its comprehensive repository of media contacts that's updated in real-time through a blend of technology and human-centered review. Media Monitoring - Track important news, measure author sentiment, and stay on top of industry trends.

- Track important news, measure author sentiment, and stay on top of industry trends. Analytics - Report campaign metrics, analyze key channels, and easily calculate media value.

- Report campaign metrics, analyze key channels, and easily calculate media value. Newsrooms - Showcase press releases, news, and social media content in a secure and customizable newsroom.

If you'd like to schedule a private meeting during ICON 2023, click here.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct (NYSE American:ISDR), a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Hammers

Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

919.481.4000

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792189/newswire-a-bronze-level-sponsor-is-set-to-exhibit-at-prsas-icon-2023