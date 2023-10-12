Pexapark says developers signed 17 long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe in September, with 14 of them specifically involving solar projects. Developers signed 17 long-term PPAs in Europe in September - a notable increase from the nine announced in August, according to Swiss consulting firm Pexapark. This brings the year's total PPA count to 182, up sharply from the 116 recorded during the same period in the preceding year. Germany stood out as the most active country in September 2023 with four PPAs, bringing its year-to-date total to 28 and securing its position as the second-most ...

