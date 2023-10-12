Niagara Systems Expands Industrial Manufacturing Facilities

EXPANDING MANUFACTURING FACILITY

MENTOR, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Niagara Systems, a leading producer of industrial parts washer and custom automation equipment, will begin building expansion in the coming weeks.

Niagara Systems, a division of South Shore Controls, has seen steady growth in sales and are actively designing and producing several large automation production lines that will integrate with their industrial washing systems. The current 35,000 square feet facility which was built in 2019 will add an additional 15,000 square feet so they can continue to grow their manufacturing and machine building capabilities. The company is currently designing and manufacturing over $12M in custom wash systems and automated systems while concurrently growing their backlog. Owner and CEO Joe Katic explains, "This expansion is really a tribute to our entire team and our great customer base. We have very skilled team members that were challenged to "expand the scope." Our customers often perceive us as a premier washer company, but we are much more. Washing is an area of expertise for us, but our ability to design and build custom machinery and integrate with other automation gives us the opportunity to provide a more complete solution to our customers. More solutions, means we need more space." Along with their growth the custom automation, Niagara Systems will be introducing more than 10 new industrial parts washing products by the end of 2023.

Niagara Systems' solutions are developed and tailored to their customers' needs with production, safety, sustainability, effectiveness and efficiency being paramount. Clients choose Niagara to develop solutions and manufacture high-end automation equipment for their parts washing an process improvement needs. Niagara Systems, a South Shore Controls, Inc. company, has been a leader in the industrial parts washing and custom automation systems industry since 1934. By working with hundreds of clients across varying industries, Niagara has gained experience to provide solutions that are proven to be valuable to each customer's production processes. From mechanical and electrical design to panel build and metal fabrication, the Niagara team lives under one roof to provide the best, most collaborative and effective work environment for these types of systems. Whether it is a common application or a highly customized process, Niagara Systems is the premier destination for all custom parts washing systems.

About Niagara Systems Niagara Systems, a South Shore Controls, Inc. company, designs and manufactures industrial washing systems. Founded in 1934, Niagara Systems has set the benchmark for high-quality, long-lasting industrial washers and dryers.

