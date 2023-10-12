Keycafe Unveils the MS5 SmartBox: The New Standard in Intelligent Physical Key Management Systems

The technology leader in key management solutions, Keycafe, bolsters its product lineup with the game-changing MS5 SmartBox, offering businesses unprecedented efficiency in key management

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / As a global pioneer in key management solutions, Keycafe is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking MS5 SmartBox-a versatile and powerful IoT electronic key locker capable of serving Fortune 500 and small enterprises alike.

Keycafe MS5 SmartBox

Keycafe IOT electronic key locker system called the MS5 operated in real-time with powerful software

Designed as a full-fledged smart product, the MS5 SmartBox boasts a 7-inch touchscreen interface, quad-core processor, 5MP camera, lipo battery backup, integrated microphone, speaker, NFC scanner, WiFi, Ethernet and optional cellular connectivity. Housed in a compact frame-like design, the SmartBox incorporates a durable steel-reinforced polycarbonate chassis and a modern design aesthetic.

"The new MS5 takes advantage of the latest technology driven by our innovative software to produce the most advanced, lowest cost key management system in the market today," says Clayton Brown, CEO of Keycafe.

The cloud-based platform, which includes desktop, iOS, Android and API applications, powers the MS5's superior key control functionalities. Each key comes with a unique Keycafe NFC fob, enabling key history tracking and sophisticated access control features, such as granular permissions and programmatic alerts.

From automotive dealerships to property management and short-term rentals, the Keycafe system has received hundreds of 5-star reviews for its performance and exceptional customer service. With this product release, Keycafe has upped its commitment to innovation, user experience and customer satisfaction, further solidifying its position as the industry leader in key management solutions.

