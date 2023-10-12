Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2023 | 16:14
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keycafe Unveils the MS5 SmartBox: The New Standard in Intelligent Physical Key Management Systems

The technology leader in key management solutions, Keycafe, bolsters its product lineup with the game-changing MS5 SmartBox, offering businesses unprecedented efficiency in key management

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / As a global pioneer in key management solutions, Keycafe is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking MS5 SmartBox-a versatile and powerful IoT electronic key locker capable of serving Fortune 500 and small enterprises alike.

Keycafe MS5 SmartBox

Keycafe MS5 SmartBox
Keycafe IOT electronic key locker system called the MS5 operated in real-time with powerful software

Designed as a full-fledged smart product, the MS5 SmartBox boasts a 7-inch touchscreen interface, quad-core processor, 5MP camera, lipo battery backup, integrated microphone, speaker, NFC scanner, WiFi, Ethernet and optional cellular connectivity. Housed in a compact frame-like design, the SmartBox incorporates a durable steel-reinforced polycarbonate chassis and a modern design aesthetic.

"The new MS5 takes advantage of the latest technology driven by our innovative software to produce the most advanced, lowest cost key management system in the market today," says Clayton Brown, CEO of Keycafe.

The cloud-based platform, which includes desktop, iOS, Android and API applications, powers the MS5's superior key control functionalities. Each key comes with a unique Keycafe NFC fob, enabling key history tracking and sophisticated access control features, such as granular permissions and programmatic alerts.

From automotive dealerships to property management and short-term rentals, the Keycafe system has received hundreds of 5-star reviews for its performance and exceptional customer service. With this product release, Keycafe has upped its commitment to innovation, user experience and customer satisfaction, further solidifying its position as the industry leader in key management solutions.

Contact Information

Jason Crabb
CMO
media@keycafe.com
+1 (855) 763-8850

SOURCE: Keycafe Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792020/keycafe-unveils-the-ms5-smartbox-the-new-standard-in-intelligent-physical-key-management-systems

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.