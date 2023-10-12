TruChoice Financial Group, LLC: TruChoice Hosts Second TruWomen Mastermind of the Year

The two-day event offered attendees lively discussions, highly interactive sessions, and relationship-building opportunities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, held its second TruWomen in-person event of the year, Sept. 26-27, at the JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The two-day gathering included a keynote address from speaking coach and story strategist Deirdre Van Nest, lively roundtable discussions, a panel of highly successful financial professionals who engaged in open interaction with attendees, and other sessions focused on topics specific to women.

"It was incredible to see the amount of openness and interaction among everyone in attendance," said Angela Jacobson, TruChoice Divisional Vice President of Advanced Annuity Sales. "One of our goals with TruWomen is to allow women the opportunity to engage, empower, and elevate each other, and to be able to see it in person at a face-to-face event is amazing. I'm humbled and honored to be a part of this powerful movement and proud to be able to let the women I work with know that this opportunity is available to them. I can't wait to join this month's Coffee Talk to hear how takeaways from this event are being utilized."

TruWomen is a peer-to-peer program developed by TruChoice that offers a community for women financial professionals to network, collaborate, inspire, and learn together. The year-round program allows women to engage in virtual and in-person training events, discussion groups, live webinars, mentorships, and more. For more information, visit www.engagetruwomen.com or email truwomen@truchoicefinancial.com.

About TruChoice:

TruChoice is a dynamic wholesaling organization that is one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. We provide access to 50-plus top-rated carriers and limited distribution products, feature a full-service marketing and advertising agency, and host industry-leading practice management events. Offering fixed annuities, life insurance, and long-term care products, our size and scale allow us to meet a variety of needs for a variety of business models. Whether we are helping you find your TruPath, providing a wealth of TruSolutions, or offering our unwavering TruSupport, OUR Tru is YOU. TruChoice Financial can be followed on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

This information is intended for insurance-licensed financial professionals.

