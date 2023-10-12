MYCOM OSI Announced Winner in the 2023 Pipeline Innovations Awards for Operational Support Systems

MYCOM OSI recognized for innovation in Operational Support Systems

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that it has been selected as a Winner in the 2023 Pipeline Innovation Awards.

The annual Pipeline Innovation Awards have provided the most rigorous and credible recognition of technical innovation for more than a decade. The Innovations in Operational Support Systems category recognizes the most innovative new product, release or feature in a current or planned Operational Support System (OSS) product. Alongside this win in the Innovations in Operational Support Systems category, MYCOM OSI also won the Editor's Choice award at the 2023 Pipeline Innovation Awards.

MYCOM OSI's Service Experience Assurance solution (Service quality management, service impact analysis, automation, and enterprise portal), automatically and intelligently identifies the experience of its 4G/5G customers for premium and business-critical services. MYCOM OSI monitors the quality of premium 4G/5G services, in an automated manner, using intelligent traffic profiling and predictive algorithms, enabling a zero-touch NOC/SOC.

"The Pipeline Innovation Awards are the world's most rigorous evaluation and validation of technical innovation in the industry," said Scott St. John, Managing Editor of Pipeline. "We congratulate MYCOM OSI for their innovations in Operational Support Systems in the 2023 Pipeline Innovation Awards program and applaud their contributions to the acceleration of technology, innovation, and our connected world."

"Increased network complexity can only be mitigated through automation. With the introduction of automation in their NOC (Network Operations Centre) and SOC (Service Operations Centre), CSPs expect to monetize 5G consumer and enterprise services faster, empowering them to be successful in a highly competitive market," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO, MYCOM OSI. "We are extremely proud of having won this award for our innovative Service Experience Assurance Solution operating on the AWS cloud, which monitors the quality of premium 4G/5G services, in an automated manner, enabling a zero-touch NOC/SOC for CSPs."

