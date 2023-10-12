USALCO Celebrates Opening of New Research and Technology Center in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / USALCO, LLC ("USALCO" or the "Company"), a leading producer of high-quality water treatment and industrial chemicals, announced today that the Company has opened a new Research and Technology Center at its flagship manufacturing facility in Baltimore, Maryland. The Tech Center will play a vital role in accelerating the Company's research and development efforts to tackle some of the most complex water treatment challenges. It aims to enhance the current practices to make them more sustainable and capable of handling new and emerging contaminants.

The Tech Center represents a four-million-dollar investment and will create space for up to 19 skilled technical jobs. "The need for cutting-edge research and development to improve the sustainability and effectiveness of water treatment has never been greater. This investment will allow us to bring new chemistry and services solutions to municipal and industrial water treatment customers that reduce energy consumption, extend equipment life, and lower overall costs," said USALCO CEO Ken Gayer. The company's Vice President for Technology, Jim Dulko, added, "USALCO has been the leader in developing and commercializing innovative water treatment chemistries for decades with products such as DelPAC® Polyaluminum Chloride Solution that revolutionized water treatment and are used throughout the world today. We look forward to further scientific advancements in this critical field through this investment to benefit our customers and society."

USALCO has an outsized impact through its municipal water customer base that includes four of the ten largest U.S. Cities and six hundred municipalities in total, supplying drinking water to over one hundred million Americans. The Company is seeing rapid adoption of more advanced chemistries that improve overall water treatment performance versus legacy products introduced at the dawn of the modern water treatment era over one hundred years ago. The Company said it is grateful to Baltimore City and the state of Maryland, where it employs two hundred people and ships water treatment products to many of the largest cities on the eastern US seaboard. Over the past three years, USALCO has invested fifteen million dollars in Baltimore to increase production and employment to meet growing demand. The Baltimore site spends approximately seventy-five million dollars annually on locally sourced goods, services, and payroll.

Said Delegate Mark Edelson from the Maryland General Assembly, "We are extremely proud to have USALCO as one of our local corporations and are happy to see this kind of investment and commitment made in our community, especially in the context of how many millions of people benefit from the development and supply of these important products and technologies."

USALCO is a leading provider of high-quality chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment and other industrial applications. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USALCO has nearly five hundred dedicated employees and operates at 31 locations throughout the United States.

