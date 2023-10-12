Researchers recently identified the optimal laser energy for crafting BFO/WO3 bilayer thin films for solar cells at 200 millijoules (mJ), by carefully considering factors such as leakage and band gap.Scientists from India have researched the impact of different laser fabrication energy levels on the photovoltaic properties of bilayer thin films made of bismuth ferrite (BFO) and tungsten trioxide (WO3) They have investigated the BFO/WO3 combination to assess the aggregate benefits of the two compounds, in terms of multiferroic and insulating properties. "The high leakage current of BFO thin films ...

