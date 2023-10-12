Kyoto, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - The Shirakawa Community Design Company has announced the launch of an exciting travel package, inviting travelers to embark on a culinary journey through the heart of Japan. From September 1, 2023 to February 3, 2024, the "SHIRAKAWA DEEP-DIVE into Japanese Food Culture" package will immerse participants in the vibrant world of Japanese cuisine, offering an authentic experience like no other.

Knife Sharpening

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9948/183748_caf2b6a4e4952890_001full.jpg

The "SHIRAKAWA DEEP-DIVE into Japanese Food Culture" package promises an unforgettable adventure for food enthusiasts and culture seekers in the heart of the enchanting Furukawacho Shopping Arcade. Participants will be accompanied by an English-speaking guide throughout their journey, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience.

The package includes a choice of two workshops from the following five options:

Knife Sharpening (90 minutes): Learn the art of knife sharpening from a seasoned artisan with a 26-year career. This unique experience is exclusive to Furukawacho Shopping Arcade and aims to elevate culinary skills.



Ramen Making (120 minutes): Dive into the world of Gion Shirakawa Ramen, renowned for its miso-flavored soup. Guests can craft hearty ramen, starting with stir-frying selected miso paste in an iron wok.



Obanzai Making (120 minutes): Discover the secrets of "Obanzai," a term exclusive to Kyoto, representing generations of home-cooked recipes. Join the chef-owner of Kyo-gohan Nishimura in preparing traditional dishes with ingredients from the shopping arcade.



Shirakawa Walking Tour (120 minutes): Explore the picturesque Furukawacho Shopping Arcade, Chion-in Temple (a National Treasure), and surrounding areas while immersed in the cultural tapestry of Japan.



Japanese Sake Lecture (90 minutes): Uncover the world of Kyoto's renowned sake brewing. Gain insight into the history, brewing methods, and unique characteristics of sake brewed in Kyoto.

Obanzai Making



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9948/183748_caf2b6a4e4952890_002full.jpg

Japanese Sake Lecture



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9948/183748_caf2b6a4e4952890_003full.jpg

The Furukawacho Shopping Arcade, with its enchanting blend of retro and modern aesthetics, serves as the backdrop for this culinary adventure. The arcade's lanterns hanging from its roof create a unique atmosphere, offering travelers a glimpse into Japan's nostalgic pop culture.

Furukawacho Shopping Arcade



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9948/183748_caf2b6a4e4952890_004full.jpg

Situated near Chion-in Temple, the head temple of the Jodo Sect Buddhism established in 1175, Furukawacho Shopping Arcade boasts a rich historical heritage. Visitors can explore nearby historical sites such as Heian Jingu Shrine, Yasaka Jinja Shrine, and Kodai-ji Temple, making it a hub for cultural exploration. Today, the shopping arcade is home to approximately 40 stores, both old and new, offering a diverse range of experiences and products.

Shirakawa River



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9948/183748_caf2b6a4e4952890_005full.jpg

The Furukawa Shuzo (Shirakawa Community Design Company) is the proud management organization behind this immersive travel package.

Visit the following link for details of the package:

https://kyoto.tourism-pg.com/detail/bokun/774037/?ac=tc

About the Shirakawa Community Design Company

The Shirakawa Community Design Company is a dedicated community development organization committed to fostering growth and vibrancy in the Furukawacho Shopping Arcade and Shirakawa area. For more information, visit the Shirakawa Community Design Company at https://www.instagram.com/furukawashuzo/.

Contact

JTB Corp. Kyoto Branch

TEL: +81 75 365 7730

Email: link_kyoto@jtb.com

Business Hours: Weekdays, 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM JST

Closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays

All images in this press release are for illustrative purposes only.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183748