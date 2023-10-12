HIGHLIGHTS
- Solis has entered into option agreement to purchase the Mina Vermelha Project.
- Mina Vermelha is in the Borborema district of Rio Grande do Norte, and along the same mineralised regional trend as the Estrela Project.
- The Mina Vermelha tenement covers approximately 500 hectares with a granted mining lease of six hectares over one of the six currently known outcropping pegmatites on the lease.
- Solis has confirmed grades in grab samples of 3.45% and 3.07% Li2O from outcropping pegmatites and a Caesium assay of 28.3% Cs from an area within the southernmost pegmatite with abundant pollucite (Caesium mineral) confirming the system is LCT (Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum) bearing.
- Drilling is scheduled to commence in approximately four weeks with a large track mounted diamond rig being mobilised for a 1,300m, eight hole initial programme.
- A 12-month due diligence period has been agreed for AUD $155,000, allowing Solis sufficient time to fully evaluate the asset potential before exercising the option to purchase.
- Negotiations regarding the option agreement over the Jaguar Project have been concluded with the Company electing to withdraw from the Project.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on entering into an option agreement to purchase the Mina Vermelha Project targeting lithium pegmatites in the Borborema province of Brazil.
Executive Director, Matthew Boyes, commented:
"The Mina Vermelha Project represents a large and very prospective area with known LCT (Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum) bearing pegmatites located at surface. A rig will be mobilised to site within four weeks for the initial drilling programme to test the continuity and thickness of the identified mineralised pegmatite at depth. This will give us confidence in the potential for a large mineralised system within the tenement package and allow us to move forward with the acquisition.
"We have identified over 2km strike of known pegmatite outcropping at surface, with no drilling completed to date. This sets up an exciting quarter for us, with drilling programmes at both Mina Vermelha and elsewhere in Borborema, and we continue to evaluate new opportunities in this exciting emerging Brazilian lithium province."
Mina Vermelha Lithium Project
The Mina Vermelha Project is located approximately 16km to the south of the regional centre of Parelhas, a city of 25,000 people in which Solis has established a permanent office and logistical support for the upcoming drill campaigns. The project is located on tenement number 840.041/1985 (see Figures 1 & 2) and has a granted mining lease covering approximately six hectares of the south portion of the lease. No systematic exploration has been carried out on the asset to date. Five small artisanal workings have been developed since 1985 targeting feldspar, mica, quartz and beryl production (Figure 4). No specific lithium exploration has taken place.
Figure 1: Tenements held or optioned to Solis in Borborema. The new Mina Vermelha Project is labelled as "24".
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/183757_picture1.jpg
Figure 2: Mina Vermelha tenement with identified outcrops labelled and locations of grab samples shown.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/183757_picture2.jpg
Solis' geologists have visited the site on multiple occasions and during these trips, six outcropping pegmatite bodies have been identified. Spodumene and Pollucite (a Caesium mineral) have been collected in hand specimens with spodumene concentrations increasing at depth from surface (Tables 1 & 2). The pegmatite bodies are hosted in a meta sedimentary unit within a north-east south-west trending corridor that that hosts the majority of the known lithium-bearing pegmatites in the Borborema province (Figure 3).
Solis has secured an initial drilling rig for an upcoming 1,300m 8-hole program and is currently looking to secure a second rig. Walk up targets and excellent access for a track mounted machine will enable the initial programme.
Figure 3: Drone image looking south to north along the strike of the outcropping and previously mined pegmatite bodies at Mina Vermelha, with a circa 2km corridor outlined in red.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/183757_picture3.png
|Sample ID
|Certificate code
|Northing
|Easting
|RL
|Nb ppm
|Ta ppm
|Li%
|Li2O
|Mineral
|OM00019
|GQ2305549
|9245956
|759905
|434
|-10
|46
|1.6
|3.44
|Spodumene
|OM00021
|GQ2305549
|9245956
|759905
|434
|>10000
|>10000
|0.01
|0.01
|Tantalite
|OM00035
|GQ2305549
|9246144
|759966
|434
|-10
|-10
|0.57
|1.23
|Spodumene
|OM00037
|GQ2305549
|9246144
|759966
|434
|-10
|-10
|1.43
|3.07
|Spodumene
Table 1: SGS Brazil ICP results for grab samples of Spodumene and Tantalite Mina Vermelha.
|Sample ID
|Certificate code
|Northing
|Easting
|RL
|Li ppm
|Rb ppm
|Cs %
|MV001
|PH23152362
|9246144
|759966
|434
|36.7
|9000
|28.3
Table 2: ALS laboratory results for MV001 grab sample of Pollucite from Mina Vermelha.
Figure 4: Large outcropping pegmatites in artisanal working up to 25m in thickness with visible Pollucite and Spodumene. Grab samples OM0035 and OM0037 (see Table 1 and Figure 1) were sampled from this artisanal working at Mina Vermelha.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/183757_picture4.jpg
Mina Vermelha Deal Structure
Solis' 100% owned Brazilian subsidiary, Onça Mineracao ("Onça"), has agreed to the following terms to acquire the Mina Vermelha ("Red Mine" in Portuguese) Project in Rio Grande do Norte province.
The total consideration for Solis to acquire a 100% interest in the New Project, Onça, will be required to pay the Vendor1 an aggregate BRL$25.5M (~AUD $7.9M) in cash.
The consideration is payable in the following tranches, which are at the election of Solis other than Tranche 1, in Brazilian Reais (BRL), which have been converted to AUD at a BRL:AUD exchange rate of $1.00:$0.31 based on exchange rates as at 6 September 2023.
|Mina Vermelha acquisition tranches
|Tranche
|Payment Date
|Cash
|BRL$
|AUD$
|1.
|Option Fee
Upon signing the option agreement, which will grant the Group a 12-month period to conduct due diligence on the New Project (Due Diligence Period)
|500,000
|155,000
|2.
|Option Exercise Fee
Prior to the conclusion of the Due Diligence Period (Option Exercise Date)
|10,000,000
|3,100,000
|3.
|First Deferred Consideration
The date that is 12 months from the Option Exercise Date
|10,000,000
|3,100,000
|4.
|Second Deferred Consideration
The date that is 18 months from the Option Exercise Date
|5,000,000
|1,550,000
|TOTAL
|25,500,000
|7,905,000
Table 3: Payment schedule for the acquisition of Mina Vermelha.
If Solis elects to satisfy the Option Exercise Fee, Onça will acquire a 100% interest in the Project. However, if Onça does not elect to pay the First Deferred Consideration and/or Second Deferred Consideration then the 100% interest in the New Project will be transferred back to the Vendor and Onça will forfeit all consideration paid to the Vendor to date.
In addition to the payment plan in Table 3, the vendor will receive a 1.5% net smelter royalty (NSR) that Solis has the right to purchase for an amount determined by an independent third- party evaluation of the Mina Vermelha asset.
ASX have confirmed that Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3 do not apply to the entry into the option agreement.
Relinquishment of the Jaguar Project
Negotiations regarding the additional extension to the due diligence period for the Jaguar Project to conduct sufficient exploration to justify the acquisition price have been concluded without reaching satisfactory terms with the Vendor. The lack of conclusive positive exploration results from the initial drill holes did not give the Company confidence that the project contained sufficient potential for grade or scale to continue with the acquisition. All claims over the project have now been relinquished by Solis and Onça Mineracao moving forward.
Related Party Information for Recently Closed Private Placement
To provide additional information regarding the closing of the financing on August 21, 2023, the Company confirms that Participation of insiders in the placement constituted a related- party transaction, as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions). The issuance of the securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.
ENDS
This announcement is authorised by Matthew Boyes, Executive Director of Solis Minerals Ltd.
About Solis Minerals Ltd.
Solis Minerals is an emerging lithium explorer focusing on Latin American battery minerals.
The Company owns a 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 25,600ha.
Brazil is rapidly growing in global importance as an exporter of lithium to supply increasing demand of battery manufacturers. Both projects cover highly prospective, hard-rock lithium ground on which early-stage reconnaissance mapping and sampling have verified. Drilling programmes are either underway or due to commence shortly.
In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 35,700ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.
Forward-Looking Statements
1 The "Vendor" is Brazilian Corporate Registration (CNPJ) n. 12.035.933/0001-01 and is owned by two partners, Maria de Fátima Targino de Macedo Sena and Luiz Gonzaga de Sena Neto.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183757