DJ Hardman & Co Analyst Interview on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Performance pays dividends

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Analyst Interview on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Performance pays dividends 12-Oct-2023 / 17:10 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on City of London Investment Group (CLIG) | Performance pays dividends City of London Investment Group is the topic of conversation when Brian Moretta, Financial Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. In this interview Brian provides insights into the full-year results of City of London Investment Group plc. The discussion touches upon various aspects of the company's performance, including financial highlights, cost management, fund flows, and future prospects. The interview also highlights the company's new REIT and Global equity strategies and the appeal of City of London's dividend yields. This insightful interview provides valuable information for investors interested in the company's performance and dividend potential. City of London Investment Group plc (LON:CLIG) is an established asset management group listed on the London Stock Exchange, IT consists of two wholly-owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds. Listen to the interview: https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/ city-of-london-investment-group-performance-pays-dividends-video/4121129177 If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Brian Moretta London bm@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

