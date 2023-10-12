Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
WKN: A0JK0D | ISIN: GB00B104RS51
Frankfurt
12.10.23
10:09 Uhr
3,900 Euro
+0,020
+0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.10.2023 | 18:43
DJ Hardman & Co Analyst Interview on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Performance pays dividends 

Hardman & Co Analyst Interview on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Performance pays dividends 
12-Oct-2023 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Analyst interview | Investment Companies 
Q&A on City of London Investment Group (CLIG) | Performance pays dividends 
 
City of London Investment Group is the topic of conversation when Brian Moretta, Financial Analyst at Hardman & Co 
joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. 
In this interview Brian provides insights into the full-year results of City of London Investment Group plc. The 
discussion touches upon various aspects of the company's performance, including financial highlights, cost management, 
fund flows, and future prospects. The interview also highlights the company's new REIT and Global equity strategies and 
the appeal of City of London's dividend yields. This insightful interview provides valuable information for investors 
interested in the company's performance and dividend potential. 
City of London Investment Group plc (LON:CLIG) is an established asset management group listed on the London Stock 
Exchange, IT consists of two wholly-owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds. 
Listen to the interview: https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/ 
city-of-london-investment-group-performance-pays-dividends-video/4121129177 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                         bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1747973 12-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1747973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2023 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
