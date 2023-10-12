New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Student Leadership Network (SL Network) will host its annual (Em)Power Breakfast on October 19th at Cipriani, honoring extraordinary alumni innovators in technology, law, and education. The signature event celebrates SL Network's collective impact on nearly 17,000 students every year across its college access and girls' education programs. The event also recognizes business and philanthropic leaders for their continued commitment to creating cycles of prosperity through equalizing education.

Event Honorees Talia Scott, Cori Grainger, and Manny Salazar

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9557/183756_sln%20honorees%20collage%20v2%20for%20agility_01.png

Victoria Saha, on-air anchor and reporter in Las Vegas and an alumna of SL Network's The Young Women's Leadership Schools (TYWLS), will serve as Emcee. Special friends of the network will join us to honor three exceptional alumni who have gone on to do impactful work in their communities and industries nationwide.

Honoree Talia Scott is a JD/MBA candidate and the founder of Legally BLK Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting aspiring Black women attorneys. She is an alumna of TYWLS East Harlem, a public school for girls and gender-expansive youth launched and supported by Student Leadership Network. Crystal McCrary McGuire, a lawyer, New York Times best-selling author, and filmmaker, will present her award.

Honoree Cori Grainger is a program manager at Google, expanding computer science research and mentoring opportunities for students from historically marginalized groups. She is an alumna of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, an affiliate school of our Young Women's Leadership Network. Kayla Conti, head of Black Media Communications at Google, will present her award.

Honoree Manny Salazar is an AP high school teacher at LION Charter School in the Bronx and a graduate of our CollegeBound Initiative (CBI) program from Mott Hall High School. David C. Banks, Chancellor of New York City Public Schools, will present his award.

"This year's (Em)Power Breakfast will be the first time we bring together and honor alumni across our girls' education and college access programs," shared Yolonda Marshall, CEO of Student Leadership Network. "Our alumni's stories exemplify the range of what success can look like when we remove barriers to higher education. As we look ahead to writing our next chapter, we are excited to capitalize on the power of our full national network to champion educational equity for the next generation of young people."

The (Em)Power Breakfast is made possible by support from generous donors, including The Estée Lauder Companies, The Tisch Families, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Richard Cohen & Patricia Duff, Clive Davis, Gruber Family Foundation, Proskauer, Lisa & Jonathan Pruzan, Robin & Jack Ross, and Warburg Pincus.

About Student Leadership Network

Now in its 27th year, Student Leadership Network supports young people growing up in diverse underserved communities to gain access to higher education, helping them fulfill their dreams. The organization impacts students at 33 New York public schools and 18 girls' affiliate and partner schools across the country, with students graduating college at nearly four times the rate of their national peers. SL Network supports over 37,000 students nationally every year through its three pillar programs:

The Young Women's Leadership Schools (TYWLS) is a high-performing network of six NYC public schools for girls and gender expansive youth.

CollegeBound Initiative (CBI) is a comprehensive college access and success program for young women and men in 33 schools across New York State.

Young Women's Leadership Network (YWLN) is a national network of 18 girls' schools sharing the TYWLS model, including affiliate schools in Atlanta, California, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Nevada, and North Carolina, and a partner network of girls' schools in Texas.

