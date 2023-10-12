Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" of the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been granted a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty on claims and other lands owned, leased, or to be acquired by the grantor, subject to certain conditions, within the area shaded in green on the map below (SIN Claims & Area of Interest).

In exchange, West Vault has provided the grantor with a copy of West Vault's geological and metallurgical data-set (the "Data-set") on the Tonopah Divide Mining Company property (the "TDMC Property") that lies immediately to the east of West Vault's Hasbrouck Project (red-shaded area in map below). The Data-set will be used by Americas Gold Exploration Inc. ("AGEI"), a related party to the grantor, to explore its recently-leased TDMC Property.





1% Royalty Area (Green Shaded Area)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3137/183765_1.jpg

Sandy McVey, CEO, commented,

"West Vault had compiled various geological data-bases covering the TDMC Property in 2018. Providing the Data-set to the grantor should accelerate the exploration of their properties. Exploration success by AEGI on both the TDMC Property and the SIN Claims & Area of Interest may be positive to the Hasbrouck Project, both in terms of the 1% royalty and in terms of demonstrating the prospectivity of lands adjacent to Hasbrouck."

About West Vault Mining Inc.

West Vault owns 100% of the Hasbrouck Gold Project, Nevada, which is a permitted, ready-to-build gold mine with strong economics (51% after-tax Internal Rate of Return, US$206 million Net Present Value, US$877/oz All-In Sustaining Cost, and US$66 million initial capital - see News Release March 8, 2023 for additional details and required disclosure).

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy, which involves acquiring, advancing, holding, developing, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best mining jurisdiction.

Qualified Person for This News Release

Sandy McVey P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Company, as a non-independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

