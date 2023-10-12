Taiwan Innotech Expo: TIE 2023: Uniting Taiwan and Global R&D Achievements for a New Height in Technology Exhibition Experience

TAIPEI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the future at the prestigious 2023 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE), a major international showcase of cutting-edge technologies, unfolding its grand debut today at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. This eagerly anticipated event, brought to life through the collaborative synergy of 11 prominent government agencies, is set to capture visitors' imaginations with three thematic pavilions, "Innovation Pilot," "Future Tech," and "Sustainability," and the "Invention Competition" area.

Besides inviting nine of Taiwan's leading semiconductor companies to demonstrate their advanced solutions across every facet of the semiconductor supply chain, TIE 2023 has gathered a remarkable array of innovative technologies spanning diverse application areas. These encompass the realms of net-zero, aeronautics & space technology, cyber security, 5G AIoT, biotechnology, circular economy, green technology, etc. In total, the event boasts an impressive display of over 1,000 technology-related items that are sure to captivate and inspire.

TIE 2023 Seamlessly Integrates Exhibitions Onsite and Online to Provide an Amazing Journey of Technology Innovations

Apart from the physical exhibition, TIE 2023 has also launched an exciting and diverse online exhibition. Within each thematic pavilion, visitors will find not only exclusive promotional videos and live event pages but also a wealth of technical information presented in a highly attractive multimedia format. Moreover, there is an automated recommendation system that guides visitors to related technologies, making it effortless for them to curate a collection of their favorite innovations.

The event this year comes with a host of fresh features, including the electronic business inquiry form, the digital exhibition map, and the all new registration system for ongoing activities in the exhibition. All of these enhancements are designed to streamline participants' experiences, helping them seize new opportunities and bolster their competitiveness.

Online Exhibition: October 6th,2023 to March 6th, 2024 (Website)

