Recognising Excellence: PRCA MENA Digital Awards 2023 Finalists Revealed

DUBAI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) has revealed the finalists of its Digital Awards.

The PRCA MENA Digital Awards, organised in cooperation with strategic partner One Group, reflect the outstanding work across the region's digital communications industry over the last 12 months. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, 8th November, at Movenpick Hotel and Residences in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 11 award categories were judged by some of the industry's most innovative minds.

Finalists:

Best AI-Driven Digital Campaign:

Atteline - BOTIM Launches Execution Arabic CHATGPT

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Ewaa - Navigating to Freedom with AI

Best Digital Marketing Campaign:

Cicero & Bernay - OPPO Reno 7 Launch

ONE Group for Communication and Marketing - (Jood Eskan Charitable Campaign) ???? ?????? ??? ??????

W7Worldwide - Communicating the Unifying Spirit of Ramadan

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Department of Health Abu Dhabi - Gifting Lives With Hayat

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Epson - Keeping Epson top of mind with content creators

Best Performance in a Digital Campaign:

15th annual ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey - Living a New Reality

Cicero & Bernay - OPPO Reno 7 Launch

ONE Group for Communication and Marketing - Marketing campaign for the Fifth Saudi Global Conference on Occupational Safety and Health 2022

The PR Academy MENA - Take Off In Style - Sahara Centre

W7Worldwide - Showcasing the excellent work behind Hajj

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Department of Health Abu Dhabi - Gifting Lives With Hayat

Best Social Media Campaign:

15th annual ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey - Living a New Reality

ASDA'A BCW - Truth About Weight by Novo Nordisk

British Council - Voices4Climate - Empowering Climate Champions

Bahrain Network (BNET) with Seven Media Middle East- The Shift

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Dorco - Demonstrating Dorco's Personality

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Epson - Keeping Epson top of mind with content creators

Best Use of Content Marketing in a Campaign:

15th annual ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey - Living a New Reality

APCO Worldwide - Diriyah Biennale Foundation - Launching the world's first Islamic Arts Biennale (IAB)

Cicero & Bernay - OPPO Reno 7 Launch

Touch - Awareness Campaign to Reduce Food Loss and Waste

Touch - Jood Eskan Charitable Campaign

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Emirates Steel - Steeling the Limelight

Best Use of Paid Media in a Campaign:

APCO Worldwide - CHANGE TRAVEL. CHANGE THE WORLD

ASDA'A BCW - Jasady

Atteline - BOTIM 3.0 LAUNCH

British Council - Voices4Climate - Empowering Climate Champions

MG Motor & Performance Communications - Launch of the New MG HS Plug-in Hybrid EV

The PR Academy MENA - Take Off In Style - Sahara Centre

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Emirates Steel - Steeling the Limelight

Touch - Local Content Award

Best Use of Reporting and Measurement in a Campaign:

15th annual ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey - Living a New Reality

Cosmopole - "TRIMMING THE FAT" for Embody Fitness

The PR Academy MENA - Take Off In Style - Sahara Centre

W7Worldwide - Redefining Ramadan Dining Experiences

W7Worldwide - Launching the Region's New Healthcare Insurance HQ

Best Use of Social Influencers in a Campaign:

ASDA'A BCW - Halaalo

Touch - The International Judicial Conference

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Dorco - Demonstrating Dorco's Personality

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Epson - Keeping Epson top of mind with content creators

Best Use of Video in a Campaign:

ASDA'A BCW - Jasady

ONE Group for Communication and Marketing - Hajj Season 1444H

ONE Group for Communication and Marketing - Draw Your Dream

The PR Academy MENA - Take Off In Style - Sahara Centre

W7Worldwide - Showcasing the Excellent Service Behind Hajj

Weber Shandwick MENAT and Ewaa - Navigating to Freedom with AI

Digital Professional of the Year:

Dr. Basma Alotaibi, Digital Associate Account Director - APCO Worldwide (Riyadh)

Reem Masswadeh, Head of Communications - The PR Academy MENA

Sanya Ijaz, Account Director - Atteline

Digital Team of the Year:

Matrix PR - Revolutionizing communication through digital transformation

Weber Shandwick MENAT - A Superpowered Team

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world's largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion - and enforce - professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) - the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

