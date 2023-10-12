Introducing IFTTT's Student Program: Helping Students Get More Done With Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / In today's busy world, students are constantly seeking ways to enhance their productivity and save time. IFTTT is excited to introduce its student program, an initiative to make IFTTT more accessible so student life can be more organized and efficient. Students can make the most of our simple, no-code automation, industry-leading mobile apps, and AI tools.





Unlocking Student Potential with IFTTT

From smart home enthusiasts to small business owners, IFTTT's automation tools have simplified workflows and boosted daily productivity. Now, students can harness the full and unlimited potential of IFTTT with our popular Pro+ subscription at an exclusive low price.

"IFTTT has always been a great tool for students, helping them save time and supporting their hard work. We are excited to make IFTTT Pro+ even more accessible to students looking to tap into the power of automation and AI," says Linden Tibbets, CEO and Founder at IFTTT.

At the moment, this program is available for students in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada to sign up for IFTTT using their university domain email addresses. Upon registration, the discount will be automatically applied to their Pro+ checkout, granting students unlimited access to all of IFTTT's features and automations.

Endless Possibilities with IFTTT

IFTTT offers a wide collection of Applets that were built to suit students' needs. Among these are AI tools capable of summarizing notes and suggesting presentation outlines. Additionally, the viral ChatGPT plugin transforms ChatGPT into a personal assistant, helping students set reminders, craft professional emails, and organize their study schedules. These versatile tools cater to entrepreneurs and small business owners, enabling them to streamline business-critical workflows effortlessly.

For more information about IFTTT's Student Program and the innovative solutions it offers, please visit the IFTTT for students page.

