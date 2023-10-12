Colossal Management, LLC: Colossal News: Voting is Officially Open in the Fab Over 40 Competition

The clock is ticking for competitors accepted into the third annual competition celebrating empowered women and supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Colossal, known as the global leader in fundraising through online competitions for charities, is thrilled to announce that voting has officially commenced for the highly anticipated Fab Over 40 Competition. At the end of the online competition, one 40+ woman will be 'crowned' the winner and receive $40,000, a two-page featured profile in NewBeauty Magazine, and a luxurious getaway to one of the best spa resorts in Scottsdale, AZ.

Colossal presents the Fab Over 40 Competition as a fundraiser benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). "Because October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we thought it the ideal time to show our continued support. Last year, we raised an astounding $8.2 million in support of NBCF. They were able to put the associated grant into providing invaluable assistance to women battling a disease that, in one way or another, has affected every single one of us as moms, sisters, aunts, cousins, friends, and through personal experiences. We are excited about the 2023 competition and look forward to making a profound impact this year and in the future," said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen.

The aforementioned grant generously presented to NBCF by Colossal's dedicated partner, DTCare, a 501(3)(c) charity, enabled the foundation to channel resources into critical programs and services, encompassing education, detection, navigation, and inspiration for individuals battling breast cancer and their loved ones. The grant enabled NBCF to provide assistance, including navigation support for 51,047 patients, breast health education for 16,137 women, 9,771 mammograms, 6,745 HOPE Kits, outreach to 1,721 women through community programs, and more.

This year's competitors can look forward to a guest appearance by Dolores Catania of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and guidance from over-40 powerhouse actress, musician, and competition host Cathy Rankin.

Fab Over 40 is sponsored by TestTube, NewBeauty's editor-curated subscription box, and BeautyPass, an invite-only free membership that provides exclusive offers, gifts, and access to VIP events for its members.

By harnessing the power of technology and community engagement, Colossal brings together women worldwide to share their stories, root each other on, and ultimately help support NBCF and its mission. To cast your vote and learn more about the competition, please visit votefab40.com.

