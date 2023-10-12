Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CV38 | ISIN: US78467J1007 | Ticker-Symbol: WGSA
Tradegate
12.10.23
20:20 Uhr
49,200 Euro
-0,600
-1,20 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,20049,40021:07
49,20049,40021:07
PR Newswire
12.10.2023 | 20:48
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Everest Group Names SS&C Blue Prism a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Leader in the Everest Group Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.


"SS&C Blue Prism has reinforced its position as a Leader on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023. A strong market presence, depth and breadth of product functionalities, and continued investments toward offering an integrated intelligent automation platform contributed to this position," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "Product support and training, interoperability, and scalability are some of the key strengths highlighted by its clients."

This assessment analyzes the changing dynamics of the global RPA landscape and 24 technology providers across several key dimensions. The SS&C Blue Prism assessment included the analysis of client numbers, YoY growth, client feedback on value and satisfaction and the company's breadth of coverage of industries and enterprise size segments.

"We're thrilled SS&C Blue Prism has secured its position as a Leader for the sixth time on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix®," said Mike Megaw, Global Head of IA, Risk, Regulatory and Data, SS&C Technologies. "Everest Group recognition is validation of our intelligent automation ecosystem's significant business transformational value and innovation. This acknowledgment is a testament to how our team and partners - working together globally - ensure businesses become more connected by delivering the best possible products to our customers."

The RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 also measures SS&C Blue Prism's commercial and sales model flexibility, progressiveness and client adoption of available commercial models as part of its ability to successfully deliver products.

SS&C Blue Prism digitizes operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking and more. Speak to an expert about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/everest-group-names-ssc-blue-prism-a-leader-for-sixth-consecutive-year-in-rpa-products-peak-matrix-2023-301955380.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.